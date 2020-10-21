Drug Take Back scheduled around the county Oct. 24

Local law enforcement agencies and area pharmacies are teaming up for the national drug takeback event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths

In Orange County, unused or out-of-date prescription pills, capsules and liquid medication can be brought to one of six locations.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting outside the Barboursville Community Theater (5260 Governor Barbour Street, Barboursville) and at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse lower level parking lot (205 Lake of the Woods Parkway Locust Grove).

In Orange, unwanted medication can be dropped off at the Orange Police Department (249 Blue Ridge Drive), Orange Pharmacy (130 West Main Street) and the CVS Pharmacy drop box (720 Round Hill Drive).