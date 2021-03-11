Downtown walking tour gets updated with new technology

“In the meantime, Bethany stumbled upon this amazing free app called OnCell,” Landes-Carter said. “She had noted to me that she had these tour opportunities and asked if we had any content ready to go. Something we could transfer to a modern format and use to connect with our younger community. I told her we were in the middle of working on the walking tour brochure. That is where we have landed. So, she in turn took the ball running and took the drafts and translated them into the new app.”

OnCell calls itself a digital storytelling platform on its website. The software and app are typically used by museums and cultural destinations to allow visitors to explore a space or area with guided audio, video and text meant to enhance the experience.

The new setup is far more customizable, allowing creators almost complete control over how a tour looks and unfolds.

“I love the flexibility,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan has been working on the project for close to a year. She claims that she couldn’t have finished without the help of Landes-Carter and Charlotte Cole, director of LOVE Orange (formerly the Orange Downtown Alliance).