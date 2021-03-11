Downtown walking tour gets updated with new technology

Just in time for the spring season and warmer days, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is launching an interactive, outdoor walking tour for anyone curious about the town’s architectural history. Bethany Sullivan, the museum’s director, has been developing the mobile tour with the aid of local historians, business leaders and tourism officials. It can be accessed from a computer or smartphone and includes audiovisual entries for each building (stop) most of which can be found within Orange’s downtown hub.
The tour also features a Google map to help orient and direct tourists as they follow along with narration provided by Zann Nelson and Phil Audibert, two local historians and writers. According to Sullivan, she approached Audibert during the process of designing the walking tour because of his production company AHHA Productions and his extensive knowledge of the community. Sullivan explained that Nelson was also an indispensable asset to the tour due to her work with the Orange County African-American Historical Society.
“I wanted input from various sources,” Sullivan said. “At the end of the tour you see that I thank all these individuals and entities. The last piece of the puzzle was getting Zann Nelson to go through all of the African American sections to make sure that everything was accurate.”
The initial idea to create a walking tour was born from the limitations of a popular brochure stocked by the Orange County Visitor Center. The county’s tourism manager, Lori Landes-Carter, started in her position in 2018 and knew immediately that the paper walking brochure available in the center needed to be updated and reprinted. As she talked with historians and community organizations, she realized that something was missing.
“In the meantime, Bethany stumbled upon this amazing free app called OnCell,” Landes-Carter said. “She had noted to me that she had these tour opportunities and asked if we had any content ready to go. Something we could transfer to a modern format and use to connect with our younger community. I told her we were in the middle of working on the walking tour brochure. That is where we have landed. So, she in turn took the ball running and took the drafts and translated them into the new app.”
OnCell calls itself a digital storytelling platform on its website. The software and app are typically used by museums and cultural destinations to allow visitors to explore a space or area with guided audio, video and text meant to enhance the experience.
The new setup is far more customizable, allowing creators almost complete control over how a tour looks and unfolds.
“I love the flexibility,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan has been working on the project for close to a year. She claims that she couldn’t have finished without the help of Landes-Carter and Charlotte Cole, director of LOVE Orange (formerly the Orange Downtown Alliance).
“Charlotte Cole and Lori Landes-Carter have been very supportive and we wouldn’t have been able to use this OnCell program because the buy-in price was $495,” Sullivan said. “We live on a shoestring budget here. They paid half of that amount. So, we were able to buy the rights to the software and only have to pay the monthly access fee.”
Cole is quite humble about her part in developing the walking tour, deferring credit to others for the bulk of the effort.
“While I appreciate [Bethany] giving me credit for being an active creator of the walking tour, I really do have to defer to Zann Nelson and Bruce Monroe of the African American Historical Society,” Cole said. “They really did the heavy lifting along with Lori. They were already engaged in that project long before I arrived on the scene.”
Additionally, Cole pointed out that the Town of Orange has reached a milestone in regard to collaboration between organizations with the goal of boosting interest and visitors.
“This really is the first time, maybe ever, that tourism, the chamber, economic development and the main street program have all coalesced to overlay their work plans,” she said. “So, we don’t work at cross-purposes. Everything is dovetailed, everything illuminates the other. Certainly, Bethany’s museum is also part of that network.”
Landes-Carter said she was attracted to Sullivan’s idea because of the unique interpretation of one of the visitor center’s most popular resources.
“Let’s not reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We already have some really great material to work from. Now we have another way to tell this story. It’s a historical timeline that you can physically walk through. It’s much more engaging than sitting and reading a textbook.
Asked if she was concerned about people taking the virtual tour online and electing not to come to Orange at all, Sullivan responded that she believes the opposite will hold true. A couple or family might use the OnCell tour as a gateway to the many things the town has to offer. It might spur them to make a trip to Orange and patronize restaurants, shops and enjoy green spaces. Cole has a similar view of the walking tour as a catalyst to spark enthusiasm.
“In terms of coming out of COVID, this tool is timed perfectly for that,” Cole said. “We call them virtual vacation opportunities. Whether you are in or out of town, this certainly acquaints you with the assets here to pique your interest. So, once you feel comfortable in getting out, you certainly can.”
Using the walking tour as a launchpad, Sullivan is setting her sights on the next major initiative the museum will be undertaking, a “Charters of Freedom” installation behind the museum in its neighboring parking lot. A hermetically sealed and encased setting containing replicas of the Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights provided by the educational nonprofit, Foundation Forward, will be placed out in the open for viewing at no cost to the public. Sullivan is anticipating that the project will break ground this fall. She said the setting will also house a time capsule. Foundation Forward hopes to have a Charters of Freedom marker in every state within 10 years.
The James Madison Museum’s walking tour can be accessed at
thejamesmadisonmuseum.net. Scroll to the very bottom of the main page and click “orange walking tour” to begin your journey.