Dominion hosts solar farm forum: Construction begins on Rt. 20 project, public invited Oct. 20 to Wilderness Library

Since then, Dominion has been working to secure land disturbance, sediment and erosion control permits and begun construction work, according to Dominion External Affairs Manager, Sarah Marshall.

In August, nearby property owners were notified that construction on the project had begun.

It said, in part, “As a long-standing partner with Orange County, we want to make sure you are aware of the project and our plans to move forward… This project is important to meeting the Commonwealth’s and Dominion Energy’s customer-focused clean energy goals and it will have a positive effect on Orange County’s economy as we rely on locally-based suppliers and labor as much possible. Ultimately, the power produced will be used by Northrop Grumman to match 100% of its Virginia manufacturing and office operations’ electricity use. We look forward to working with Orange County and local neighbors as we move forward with this important project.”

Marshall said the project largely had remained dormant since approval in 2017. The community meeting next week is an effort to engage with local residents and “let them know the project is alive and well.”

She said since Dominion has owned the project, it hasn’t met with members of the community.