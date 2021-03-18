Long-term care facilities have been given the approval by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to safely expand visitation options. CMS continues to recommend facilities, residents and families adhere to the core principals of COVID-19 infection control, including maintaining physical distancing and conducting outdoor visits whenever possible. Dogwood Village is currently allowing visitation through both indoor and outdoor visits as long as visitors follow the protocol as outlined by these agencies. For those with questions about the visitation process, contact Dogwood Village at 672-2611 for more information. Pictured, Dogwood resident Peggy Crane enjoys a visit with her daughter Alison Crane.
Dogwood Village open for visitors
Related to this story
Most Popular
From staff reports
By Morgan Edwards
Just in time for the spring season and warmer days, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is launching an interactive, outdoor wa…
The 2021-22 school year for Orange County Public School students will begin Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Monday afternoon, Orange County Schools took the next step toward increasing the number of days students experience in-person instruction.
The Orange County Planning Commission will open a public hearing Thursday, March 4, to receive comments on a special use permit application fo…
Had it not been for the COVID-19 public health crisis in 2020, the Town of Gordonsville would have celebrated its sesquicentennial, staged its…
Planning commission chair Donald Brooks gave the applicants for a faith-based, residential addiction treatment center an “A+” for their missio…
Just Orange, the social justice and political activism group that formed in the midst of a protest-filled summer, has expanded its ranks and i…