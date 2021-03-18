 Skip to main content
Dogwood Village open for visitors
Cranes visit at Dogwood Village
Contributed photo

Long-term care facilities have been given the approval by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to safely expand visitation options. CMS continues to recommend facilities, residents and families adhere to the core principals of COVID-19 infection control, including maintaining physical distancing and conducting outdoor visits whenever possible. Dogwood Village is currently allowing visitation through both indoor and outdoor visits as long as visitors follow the protocol as outlined by these agencies. For those with questions about the visitation process, contact Dogwood Village at 672-2611 for more information. Pictured, Dogwood resident Peggy Crane enjoys a visit with her daughter Alison Crane.

