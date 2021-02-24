Dogwood Village is one of the only 6.7% of nearly 270 nursing homes in Virginia that have not had any residents test positive for COVID-19. Dogwood Village held its third and final vaccine clinic Tuesday for staff or residents who have not yet had the second dose of their vaccine or need the first dose. Staff members continue to be screened daily and tested twice weekly. Dogwood continues to wait for guidance from the top health agencies for information on resident visitation and plans to share those directives as soon as it receives them. Residents and staff are thankful for the many kind gestures provided by the community and would encourage the community to continue calling and visiting through FaceTime and window-visits.
Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes
