Dogwood Village celebrates residents’ COVID-free year

“Among our staff, we did identify people who had symptoms and others who were actually positive for COVID,” Talley said. “What would happen is that anybody who was symptomatic would be tested and they would be given an antigen test and then a PCR test to follow-up. We were trying to figure out any way to keep people who had any potential illness from bringing it into the building. That way we could nip it in the bud quickly. In the grand scheme of things there were probably 30 staff members (out of more than 300 employees) in the whole facility that tested positive at one point or another. As soon as we recognized that they had symptoms or were positive, they would be quarantined for 14 days. They couldn’t come back into the building until they were cleared.”