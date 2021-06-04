Does going green lead to green? Despite weak market, county finds benefits from recycling

“The recycling market has changed,” he said. “The demand for a lot of these materials has changed. We find ourselves in a situation where using our current strategy isn’t really solving a problem or contributing to a solution. Rethink it, educate the public. Here from people who are sincere and want to do the right thing but frustrated about the inadequacies of our facilities or where it goes after there. I’d like to get it on our work plan and learn more about it… what actually does happen? Do we need to take a different path?”

Caine and his department are constantly looking for more ways to make recycling profitable and easy for county residents, since it remains an essential and somewhat costly service.

“I budget $133,000 a year for recycling. That’s not a small amount of money,” he said. “A lot of people in the county are very passionate about recycling. It’s something that residents want.”

Among the hurdles that Caine and his staff have to contend with is making sure they meet the state’s recycling guidelines. Adding more drop-off locations and extending hours at existing centers can help.