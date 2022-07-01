Dix Memorial Pool in Gordonsville opening this weekend

Dix Memorial Pool in Gordonsville is opening this weekend!

The pool, located in Verling Park at the corner of Market and Allen streets in Gordonsville, is the only public pool in Orange County. It is operated by the Town of Gordonsville.

The town plans to operate the pool through the holiday weekend (July 2 - July 4, from noon to 6 p.m., and then Thursdays through Sundays (noon to 6 p.m.) through the rest of the month.

In-town general admission (cash or check only) is $3 for youth (ages 3-17) and senior citizens (ages 60+), and $4 for adults. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Children 14 and younger need to be accompanied by a paying adult. Military members (active, reserve or retired) are admitted for $3 (must show military ID). Non-swimmer guardians are admitted for $2. For out-of-town visitors, the cost is $1 more. In-town rates apply to citizens who live in both the Town of Gordonsville and the Town of Orange.