District maps tweaked; supervisors discuss precincts, polling places

County attorney Tom Lacheney suggested that eliminated the need for poll workers to pass out separate ballots for town residents as opposed to county voters.

But the solution for Town of Orange residents isn’t as clear-cut, as more than half of District 3 residents live in town limits.

“If the town residents vote at Prospect [Heights Middle School], does that mean everyone else votes at Unionville [Elementary School],” District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked. He expressed concern for those living just outside town limits having to pass through town and a nearby polling place on their way to vote in Unionville.

“That western section of the district is a long way from Unionville,” he said.

Board members agreed to solicit input from county registrar Donna Harpold and the Orange County Electoral Board regarding District 3 precincts and the Town of Orange.

However, Johnson noted that with early voting options, the county’s central absentee precinct at the voter registrar’s office in Orange amounts to an additional, de facto polling place for not just those residents outside the Town of Orange, but all county residents.