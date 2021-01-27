District 3 Supervisor applications due by Friday

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is accepting letters of interest from District 3 residents to fill the vacant seat of former Supervisor S. Teel Goodwin through Friday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m.

The board has advertised for applications from qualified citizens to fill Goodwin’s term until the Nov. 2 general election.

Goodwin was elected to a fourth term in November 2019. His term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023.

To be eligible, potential candidates must be registered voters in District 3. Letters of interest should include a statement indicating whether or not the candidates are interested in standing for election more than eight months from now to fill the balance of the current term.

Letters of interest should be submitted to county administrator Ted Voorhees in person at 112 West Main Street, Orange; via the U.S. Postal Service at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA; by fax at 672-1679; or by email at tvoorhees@orange

The deadline for letters of interest is 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29. The board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. to review the applications received and consider an interim District 3 Supervisor appointment. Those who apply are expected to be given a brief opportunity to address the board.

For more information on the application process, contact the county administrator’s office at 672-3313.