Dark clouds? Planning commission asks supervisors for solar permit moratorium

Amid consideration of a special use permit application for a small solar generation facility in the Mine Run area, the Orange County Planning Commission has requested a county-adopted temporary moratorium on such permits.
The commission voted 4-1 to request the board of supervisors adopt the moratorium in order to modify, draft or revise existing land use and zoning ordinances. The proposed resolution does not apply to the pending special use permit application submitted by Redfish Solar.
The county’s zoning ordinance allows for the construction and operation of public utility facilities only by special use permit in agricultural, limited residential, general residential, planned residential, multifamily residential, limited commercial, general commercial and general industrial districts. They are permitted by-right in the limited industrial zoning district.
For the last three months, the planning commission has been discussing a proposed project on 96.6 acres of agriculturally zoned land on Catharpin Road, near the Orange-Spotsylvania County line. Redfish Solar Partners have applied to construct t a 6.472 megawatt (MW) direct current (DC), 4.999MW alternating current (AC) solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage facility on up to 45 acres of the parcel. The project is being pursued in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC).
The planning commission has held two public hearings on the proposed project and a number of discussions with the applicants, but not yet made a recommendation to the board of supervisors.
Regardless of what that recommendation may be, the commission has asked the board to impose a temporary moratorium on approving subsequent solar power permits until it has greater guidelines for allowing solar stations outside the limited industrial zoning district.
The measure was proposed by District 2 commissioner George Yancey.
“After much consideration and trying to educate myself on merits of solar facilities, we need to do a better job of doing our homework before we proceed further with other solar facilities,” he said, noting the proposed moratorium was suggested by the Orange County Farm Bureau.
“We need to call a time-out at this juncture and point out that maybe collectively, all of us together can come up with a plan of action that’s in the best interests of the citizens and the county,” Yancey said. “I feel strongly that these projects should be revenue neutral or positive to the county. We need to do our homework and come up with a course of action with specific objectives and goals.”
Planning commission chair Donald Brooks said he wasn’t opposed to the proposed moratorium, but suggested a 90 or 120-day time limit.
Yancey suggested that would be the supervisors’ prerogative, should they adopt the resolution.
District 1 commission member Jason Capelle cast the lone dissenting vote at Thursday’s meeting.
“ I’m actually a little stunned that this is something we’re going to put a moratorium on and all the other things we’ve talked about—particularly the thing I’m most passionate about, the absolutely unfettered building of homes going on in the county—that actually costs us money, that we have no interest at all as a body of doing anything about that. I’m not inclined to support it in the least bit.
“Using Redfish as an example—what would we do differently? They’re doing a bond. They’ve agreed to the lack of the batteries and screening. To put a moratorium… there’s a moratorium on uranium in the state, but solar panels? The whole issue seems ridiculous to me, given the other things we’re facing in the county that we’ve got zero traction on. None at all. So, have at it.”
The board of supervisors next meets Tuesday, April 29. County administrator Ted Voorhees said Monday afternoon he wasn’t sure if the item would be on the board’s agenda for that meeting.