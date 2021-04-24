Dark clouds? Planning commission asks supervisors for solar permit moratorium

The planning commission has held two public hearings on the proposed project and a number of discussions with the applicants, but not yet made a recommendation to the board of supervisors.

Regardless of what that recommendation may be, the commission has asked the board to impose a temporary moratorium on approving subsequent solar power permits until it has greater guidelines for allowing solar stations outside the limited industrial zoning district.

The measure was proposed by District 2 commissioner George Yancey.

“After much consideration and trying to educate myself on merits of solar facilities, we need to do a better job of doing our homework before we proceed further with other solar facilities,” he said, noting the proposed moratorium was suggested by the Orange County Farm Bureau.

“We need to call a time-out at this juncture and point out that maybe collectively, all of us together can come up with a plan of action that’s in the best interests of the citizens and the county,” Yancey said. “I feel strongly that these projects should be revenue neutral or positive to the county. We need to do our homework and come up with a course of action with specific objectives and goals.”