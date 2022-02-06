Daily case counts drop as January sets new record; Orange reports 1,743 cases, only three deaths

By Jeff Poole

January closed with good news as new COVID-19 cases in the Orange, Madison and Greene communities each reported their lowest daily case count all month.

While each county recorded its highest number of new cases this month—generally after the first two weeks—new case counts showed a sharp decline in the month’s last few days.

According to Virginia Department of Health data reported Monday morning, Orange had 19 new cases, while Madison County had four and Greene three.

Madison County’s seven-day, new case average was down to 14 (from a high of 25 Jan. 14). Greene County’s seven-day average was down to 22 (from a high of 45 Jan. 13) and Orange County had dropped to 44 (from a high of 73 mid-month).

For the month, Orange County closed with 1,743 cases, more than double the previous worst month (December 2021, 676 cases). A year ago, Orange County reported 572 cases in January 2021. Greene County closed the month with 964 cases, up from 305 during the same period a year ago. Madison reported 535 January 2022 cases, compared to 176 in January 2021.

Other good news is, despite the high case counts, only eight COVID-related deaths were recorded in the three communities this month (three each in Orange and Madison, and two in Greene).

Greene County, however, reported 48 hospitalizations in January, compared with 17 in Madison and only 15 in Orange.

The updated news comes a week after the VDH announced it was changing from attempting to investigate every case of COVID-19 and trace all contacts to focusing on follow-up of outbreaks and cases in high risk settings. This response is more effective when a virus spreads very easily and quickly and many infected people do not have symptoms, it said in a news release last week.

Noting the reduced severity, coupled with the quickly-spreading nature of the omicron variant, the VDH said the surge of cases is straining the health care system statewide.

“COVID-19 continues to spread across the Commonwealth in high volumes, and Virginians should act quickly when illness is suspected. Please get tested, stay home when you are infectious, and notify your contacts,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH, who most recently served as the interim director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District (that includes Orange and Madison).

VDH encourages individuals to take appropriate actions if they suspect or confirm a COVID-19 infection. Information on testing locations and guidance on how individuals can notify their close contacts are available on the VDH website. Tools like COVIDWISE, Virginia’s COVID-19 exposure notification app, allow Virginians with a positive result to anonymously notify others who may have been exposed.

The VDH said public health staff will prioritize responding to COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks in long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, healthcare settings, and other high-risk settings, and will focus follow-up with individuals most at risk for negative health effects from COVID-19. VDH will continue to partner with K-12 schools on prevention strategies to reduce spread in schools so schools can remain open and safe, the release announced.

Since September 2020, public health staff in Virginia have completed over 750,000 case investigations, notified over 400,000 close contacts, and responded to over 6,500 outbreaks.

While this new direction makes the most sense now, VDH officials said, the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to mutate and as new variants emerge, prevention strategies and the department’s approach may need to be adapted to keep Virginians safe.

VDH officials encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, noting it is the most effective tool to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Locally, 63.7% of all Greene County residents are considered fully vaccinated, while figures for Orange (55.9%) and Madison (55.8%) lag behind. None of the three counties have made substantial gains in vaccination since the beginning of the January, with only Greene increasing as much as 1%. Statewide, 68.8% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a community vaccination center (CVC) or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at CVCs, but appointments are encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

