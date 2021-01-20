CVRJ inmates, staff contract COVID-19

After months of mostly negative test results, COVID-19 has hit the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ).

“It seems our luck has run out,” CVRJ Superintendent Frank Dyer said.

As of early September, there had only been 12 positive COVID-19 cases at the jail, far less than similar facilities in surrounding areas. Coffeewood Correctional Center in nearby Culpeper has had 674 cases of the virus since it first emerged in March with nearly half of those occurring in November and December.

However, the numbers at CVRJ have now increased. According to Dyer, the first positive test of the most recent incident occurred Dec. 28 which led to testing 48 more inmates in the same housing area. Of those, 33 tested positive. Those with symptoms or positive tests are moved to a quarantine housing area. Inmates are not charged for COVID assessments or any COVID-related treatment. Inmates in quarantine with required court appearances are appearing via a video conferencing system when possible. They are transported separately from healthy inmates when an in-person court appearance is necessary.

In addition, 11 staff members are out with the illness. Staff members must test negative in order to return to work.