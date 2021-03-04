Culpeper Wellness Foundation accepting Healthy Living Grant applications

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $115,000 in grants for health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, March 8. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16, at 5 p.m.
Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2022. Volunteer members of the foundation’s Community Grants Advisory Board will review the applications and determine which requests are funded. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 28.
Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.
“The Foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” said Culpeper Wellness Foundation President, Shari Landry. “The Healthy Living Grants Program allows us to support the efforts of local nonprofits that are passionate about making our communities healthier and stronger. We did not offer the grants program last year in order to focus our funding on helping organizations manage the many challenges presented by COVID-19. We are pleased to be able to invite grant applications again this year and look forward to supporting projects throughout the three counties.”
The Healthy Living Grant Program guidelines and application instructions will be posted on the Foundation’s website www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org.