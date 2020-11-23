COVID cases surging, O.C. records 7th death

“We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” he said in a statement. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”

In his update Friday, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner shared similar concerns.

“It has been a difficult week for the health district. We have seen cases rising in the district overall. Our seven-day moving average of new cases is higher than we have seen so far in this pandemic,” he said.

While a majority of the local cases are due to an outbreak at a correctional facility and do not pose a direct risk to the community at large, he said the district is seeing increasing numbers outside that situation that is cause for concern.

As of Monday morning, Orange County reported 540 overall cases, 33 hospitalizations and its seventh death.

In the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, there are 4,2376 cases, 225 hospitalizations and 59 deaths, as of Monday morning.