COVID cases surge as years end, begin

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Amid the celebrations of the coming new year, surging COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Omicron variant, provided a sobering reminder of the advent of the third year of the pervasive virus.
In Orange County alone, 236 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health in the last four days of 2021, with 155 of those coming Dec. 30-31. The first three days of 2022 were worse, with 165 cases reported, including a single-day high of 81 Jan. 2.
Statewide, one week after recording 8,756 cases, Virginia reported a one-day high of more than twice as many on New Year’s Eve, 17,618. That figure was eclipsed two days later, when Virginia recorded 19,506 new cases Jan. 2.
As the year closed, Virginia was averaging 9,883 new cases per day in its rolling seven-day average—nearly as many as the previous one-day high of 9,914 reported Jan. 17, 2021, before vaccines were widely available to all citizens. As of Jan. 3, the seven-day average of new cases statewide was 13,266.
The numbers in surrounding counties reflected the growing statewide trend, with Madison County reporting 77 new cases in the final four days of 2021 and Greene County recording 110 cases.
In the first three days of 2022, Greene County reported 88 new cases, while Madison had 59, including a single-day high of 29 on Jan. 2. The seven-day average in Madison was 19.7 new cases, with Greene’s seven-day average at 28.
For comparison, in 2020, Orange County reported 345 new cases of the virus compared to 676 in 2021. Greene County recorded 304 new cases this year compared to 194 in the same period a year ago, while Madison County more than doubled its 107 cases from last December with 251 in 2021.
With the spike in recent cases and hospitalizations—particularly among the unvaccinated—Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the University of Virginia Health System, which serve the central Virginia region, are imploring people yet to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible and to get vaccine booster shots as soon as they qualify.
“The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have been proven to be safe and effective in reducing one’s risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as preventing hospitalization or severe consequences,” Sentara health officials announced in a press release last week. “Due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant, full vaccination, including boosters for those eligible, is recommended to all community members.”
“Booster shots have been shown to increase the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant,” University of Virginia Health System spokesperson Josh Barney said. “Data shows that a booster increases omicron infection protection from around 30% to between 70% and 75%. [It] makes symptoms much milder and dramatically reduces the risk of severe disease or hospitalization.”
Sentara officials also reported that emergency rooms in the area are experiencing longer-than-normal wait times and encouraged those who have been exposed to COVID-19, feel asymptomatic, need a test for travel purposes, or are experiencing mild symptoms, such as a sore throat or loss of taste or smell, should schedule an appointment with their primary care provider or purchase a do-it-yourself test.
UVA, meanwhile, announced a ban on visitors at the UVa Medical Center and transitional care hospital beginning last Thursday evening.
UVA health officials also restricted visitors to the emergency department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedure areas beginning Monday morning and are closing all public spaces to the public, including the hospital lobby, cafeteria and waiting rooms.
“The visitation policy changes are part of UVa Health’s efforts to protect the health of our patients and team members,” Barney said. “UVa Health also continues to encourage all community members to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.”
To find vaccination and testing locations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.
In addition to becoming fully vaccinated, health officials recommended everyone continue to follow all precautionary safety protocols to provide the spread of the highly contagious virus, including:
• Practicing social distancing.
• Wearing protective face masks; and
• Getting tested if you feel sick or have been in contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 (using at home testing from the Virginia Department of Health website, pharmacies or your primary care provider).
In accordance with the CDC, all those ages 5 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including receiving a first and second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a first dose of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson.
In addition to initial COVID-19 vaccination series, booster vaccines have been proven to improve immunity against COVID-19 and are currently available for those individuals who meet any of the following criteria:
• All adults 18 years and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months prior. Qualifying individuals are eligible for any of the COVID-19 booster vaccines authorized in the United States.
• Teens 16-17 years old who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months prior. Qualifying individuals are currently eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster only.
• All adults 18 years and older who received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Qualifying individuals are eligible for any of the COVID-19 booster vaccines authorized in the United States.
• All adults 18 years and older who received their first dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior. Qualifying individuals are eligible for any of the COVID-19 booster vaccines authorized in the United States.
For more information on boosters, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Those who are experiencing shortness of breath or severe weakness when walking a short distance, should visit the nearest hospital. These can be life-threatening and need to be evaluated by a provider as soon as possible.
For more information about how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.