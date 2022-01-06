COVID cases surge as years end, begin

In the first three days of 2022, Greene County reported 88 new cases, while Madison had 59, including a single-day high of 29 on Jan. 2. The seven-day average in Madison was 19.7 new cases, with Greene’s seven-day average at 28.

For comparison, in 2020, Orange County reported 345 new cases of the virus compared to 676 in 2021. Greene County recorded 304 new cases this year compared to 194 in the same period a year ago, while Madison County more than doubled its 107 cases from last December with 251 in 2021.

With the spike in recent cases and hospitalizations—particularly among the unvaccinated—Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the University of Virginia Health System, which serve the central Virginia region, are imploring people yet to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible and to get vaccine booster shots as soon as they qualify.

“The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have been proven to be safe and effective in reducing one’s risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as preventing hospitalization or severe consequences,” Sentara health officials announced in a press release last week. “Due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant, full vaccination, including boosters for those eligible, is recommended to all community members.”