COVID cases spike: Orange County reports 41 new cases Dec. 24

“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Unlike a year ago, however, we have tools to protect ourselves. The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to infection with the Omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose. If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”

Last Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that based on latest projections, they believe the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is now the dominant variant in the United States.

CDC surveillance data indicates that the Omicron variant represents about 73% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

In response, health officials continue to encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to begin a vaccination program, and those who have already received full vaccinations are encouraged to receive booster doses.

More than 88% of adults in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, and 77.9% of adults are fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 67.4% are fully vaccinated.