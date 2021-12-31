COVID cases spike: Orange County reports 41 new cases Dec. 24

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Last Thursday, Virginia recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth—a threshold that hadn’t been cleared since the early days of pre-vaccination case surges in January 2021.
Unfortunately, Thursday’s 6,473 cases weren’t a statistical anomaly, as the omicron-fueled new case surge drove statewide case counts to 8,756 on Christmas Eve—the second-highest single day count, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
While new cases Christmas Day eclipsed the 8,600 mark (8,609), they’ve been declining since, with 5,432 cases reported Dec. 26 and 4,472 new cases Monday.
Locally, new COVID-19 cases in Orange County mirrored statewide trends with 41 cases reported last Friday, after days of 22, 19 and 24 new cases leading up to the Christmas holiday. The weekend numbers reflected statewide trends, with 25 new cases reported Christmas Day, followed by 12 new cases Sunday and 19 Monday, totaling 440 thus far in December. In 2020, Orange County reported 345 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a figure that was eclipsed easily with the local Christmas Eve count.
In the past week, the county also has reported two new hospitalizations and one additional deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the county’s totals to 160 and 69, respectively.
“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Unlike a year ago, however, we have tools to protect ourselves. The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to infection with the Omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose. If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”
Last Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that based on latest projections, they believe the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is now the dominant variant in the United States.
CDC surveillance data indicates that the Omicron variant represents about 73% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
In response, health officials continue to encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to begin a vaccination program, and those who have already received full vaccinations are encouraged to receive booster doses.
More than 88% of adults in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, and 77.9% of adults are fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 67.4% are fully vaccinated.
Overall, 6.5 million Virginians have had at least one dose, while 1.9 million have had the booster shot.
Locally, in Orange County, 61.1% (22,624 residents) of Orange County’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with 55% (20,382 citizens) of the population fully vaccinated. Nearly 6,900 Orange County residents (6,884, 18.6%) have received a booster dose.
Because breakthrough cases are possible, in addition to getting vaccinated it’s important to take additional precautions, such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, according to a recent VDH press release.
Layered strategies that have proved effective in mitigating past surges are still effective against Omicron. Health officials continue to recommend the most effective strategies to limit transmission of the contagious virus, including: Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 now; getting a booster dosage and wearing masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
VDH continues to offer community testing events and is distributing antigen test kits through a collaboration with public libraries. VDH also has a partnership with Walgreens pharmacies to offer free COVID-19 antigen tests, using Abbott Binax NOW tests, at many stores across the state. Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/ to find available tests and appointments.
Vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and many other convenient locations. To find free vaccines at a Community Vaccination Center or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.