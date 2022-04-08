County supports volunteer fire companies with operational funding

By Jeff Poole

Volunteers have long been the backbone of Orange County emergency services. While the county created a professional fire and EMS department in 1998, the county’s five volunteer fire and rescue organizations continued to provide critical public safety services.

While the county took steps to subsidize those volunteer organizations, including the purchase of necessary (and expensive) equipment, the organizations still devoted substantial volunteer time to fundraising in support of operational expenses.

Last month, after extended discussions, the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the Orange County Fire Chiefs’ Association—comprised of representatives from each of the five volunteer organizations—signed a memorandum of understanding for the county to provide operational funding for the volunteer agencies.

The agreement notes, “in furtherance of the parties’ partnership to provide safe and effective fire and rescue services, the county agrees to provide operating funds to the [fire chiefs’] association to support the … operational expenses of the volunteer organizations.”

Historically, the county had provided support funding to the chiefs’ association that was distributed among the local volunteer organizations, while replacing equipment and vehicles as part of the capital improvements plan.

Two years ago, the Orange County Board of Supervisors implemented the fire and EMS levy to exclusively support fire and emergency services throughout the county—both professional and volunteer. Like real estate taxes, the levy is based on property value, and had been $0.11 per $100 of assessed value. In 2022, the county collected more than $5.9 million through the levy that supported the local volunteer agencies and the county’s professional fire and EMS department.

This year, as it now absorbs the operational expenses of the volunteer units, the board is proposing to increase the fire and EMS levy to $0.14 which would generate approximately $7.67 million to offset the increase in funding the operational expenses.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), approved at the board’s March 22 meeting, is a three-year agreement that is eligible to be renewed in three-year increments. It notes that the funding is subject to annual appropriation by the board and mutually agreed that through the annual budget process, the intention of the parties is “to provide Orange County citizens a high quality fire and rescue operation.”

It acknowledges the volunteers and the county provide those services, but that the volunteer organizations also have fundraising and social activities which it funds, supports and provides independently.

The MOU states the county would provide operating funds for the volunteer agencies for, among other things; fuel, communication services, office supplies, insurance, utilities, uniforms and personal protective equipment, training, maintenance, computer hardware and software associated with operations.

As part of the county capital improvements plan, the county will purchase or provide funding for: fire and rescue apparatus and associated equipment, communications equipment (including portable and mobile radios), major station renovations or additions to meet increasing demand or statutory requirements.

For their part, the volunteer organizations must maintain nonprofit status, submit financial records and documents for review, participate in the budgeting process (and expend received funding as allocated), meet various operational and organizational standards and regulations, and generally “participate in events that ensure adequate fire protection and rescue and EMS services.”

Either the chiefs’ association or the county can terminate the agreement with proper notice. The initial agreement runs through June 2025.

Jeff Mendonca, chief of the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company and the elected chief of the chiefs’ association, said the chiefs and the county had been working on an agreement for some time in an effort to allow the volunteers to focus more on service and recruiting additional volunteers and less on fundraising.

“I’m hopeful that will free up membership so they don’t have to worry about nearly as much and can take care of the emergency services,” said District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier. “I don’t think anybody should take it lightly that this is a pretty big load to take on for a jurisdiction of our size.”

He encouraged the chiefs’ association to educate new members about the county’s commitment to the volunteer organizations and its historical context.

“Your members that have been involved for a while are fully aware of it. But any new members should be made aware of the contributions that have been made to the organizations more as a positive team building effort than anything else. So often you get new members in organizations like this, and they don’t understand the full scope and it can cause some friction. I just think moving forward, that new people across fire and rescue, be kept abreast of the fact of the contributions being made by the volunteers and by the county, as one team is very, very crucial to keep in mind.”

Another concern articulated among the board was transparency in expenses.

“I think we have all agreed and understand there needs to be some checks and balances,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said. “I think that’s just good business practice.”

“In one of our original conversations, when we first began this talk of operational funding, one of the conversations was, in fact to have some sort of financial transparency,” Orange Volunteer Fire Company Chief Whit Jacobs responded. “I can tell you that all the departments are conducting audits. And the expectation is that they’re transparent, because the last thing that we want to do is put that department or the county in a position where something is in question.”

County operational funding would support: Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company, Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company and Orange Volunteer Fire Company, in addition to the County of Orange Fire and EMS.

Next Tuesday, April 12, the board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget and tax rate that includes $9.18 million for fire and rescue services, a 28% increase over the 2022 budget ($7.17 million). The advertised increase in the fire and EMS levy is expected to generate an additional $1.4 million in revenue.

Fire and EMS spending accounts for approximately 7.5% of the $127 million consolidated budget.

