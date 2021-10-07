County supervisors refine Wilderness Crossing concerns

The GWAP is a long-term growth management plan for the next 50 years that creates the atmosphere for a competitive local economy; plans for adequate and appropriate public facilities and services; promotes and protects local historic and environmental assets; and, guides public and private investments to create an attractive and livable community.

At last week’s meeting, the supervisors discussed various components of the application and agreed that some guidance to the planning commission was needed to help prioritize the board’s concerns while moving along the application.

“I had asked staff to prepare something of this nature because I’m concerned that the Wilderness Crossing application may be lagging a little bit with some of our processes,” said District 1 Supervisor and board liaison to the commission, Mark Johnson. “This is the first time that we’ve ever dealt with something like this before, and I just want to get everybody on the same page here, make sure that we get it right, that it keeps moving forward and that there isn’t any more mass confusion than is absolutely necessary.”