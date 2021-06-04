County steps up efforts to combat roadside litter

“It may be anecdotal, but it seems to me that it’s gotten a lot worse lately,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said referencing roadside litter at a March board meeting. “Folks are starting to talk to me about it and they make some very good points. We spend a lot of money on tourism and facilitating agritourism and it’s a bad deal for people to drive here and see trash up and down the road. There’s probably trash up and down the road on their way here, but if we are their destination or we’d like them to stop and spend a few hours, it seems to me that it’d behoove us to address the issue of “pandemic of litter” we seem to be dealing with.”