County staff produces pandemic PSA

Some of Orange County’s most familiar faces from across the community have joined forces in a new COVID-19 public service announcement airing on the county’s YouTube channel.
Friday morning, the Orange County communications department released its first production of “Orange Talks…” a short video featuring county leaders, officials and health experts explaining basic science behind the virus and its spread, preventative measures and vaccination information.
“Our goal was to create an informative clip explaining how COVID-19 has impacted our community, what steps we can take to stay safe, and what we can expect from vaccines currently approved for use,” said Stephanie Straub, Orange County Public Information Officer and assistant to the county administrator. “We are grateful to the local professionals who participated and provided clarity to an often confusing subject.”
Those filmed include representatives from Orange County Fire and EMS, Orange Family Physicians, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and Dogwood Village.
Straub said she approached county administrator Ted Voorhees with the idea about the video and he encouraged her to pursue the project.
“The participants and partners who stepped up to make this project possible have been absolutely amazing,” she said. “We literally took this from concept to release in less than three weeks, with a very limited budget, and have received overwhelmingly positive feedback.”
Straub said she had four primary objectives in developing the video: provide COVID-19 awareness and information on how it is transmitted; acknowledge the impact the pandemic has had on Orange County citizens; provide clear information explaining what folks can do to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community; and answer questions regarding the vaccines currently approved for use.
In the video, COFEMS Lt. Billie Beveridge talks about her experience contracting COVID-19, while Lt. Tony Franklin explains how the disease is transmitted. Health district director Dr. Wade Kartchner discusses the development of the COVID-19 vaccines and how they combat the virus, as well as how to acquire a vaccination through the district. Dr. Lawrence Keller, at Orange Family Physicians, addresses the value of vaccination rather than waiting for natural immunity from the virus. Dogwood Village RN David Mercer discusses what to expect when receiving the vaccine and Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos talks about working together to combat the virus and taking care of one another.
“Orange County Talks…About COVID-19” can be found the county’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yamDB06BR18&feature=youtu.be or on the county website at www.orangecountyva.gov/863/COVID-19.