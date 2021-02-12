County staff produces pandemic PSA

Some of Orange County’s most familiar faces from across the community have joined forces in a new COVID-19 public service announcement airing on the county’s YouTube channel.

Friday morning, the Orange County communications department released its first production of “Orange Talks…” a short video featuring county leaders, officials and health experts explaining basic science behind the virus and its spread, preventative measures and vaccination information.

“Our goal was to create an informative clip explaining how COVID-19 has impacted our community, what steps we can take to stay safe, and what we can expect from vaccines currently approved for use,” said Stephanie Straub, Orange County Public Information Officer and assistant to the county administrator. “We are grateful to the local professionals who participated and provided clarity to an often confusing subject.”

Those filmed include representatives from Orange County Fire and EMS, Orange Family Physicians, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and Dogwood Village.

Straub said she approached county administrator Ted Voorhees with the idea about the video and he encouraged her to pursue the project.