County schedules in-person MAPAG SUP public hearing Dec. 1

The application generated a significant amount of response with approximately 150 submitted comments—most in opposition. Those in favor included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.

The comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property west of Route 522.

In late July, MAPAG revised its initial application in response to public opposition, proposing to reduce the number of days of permits and limit the windows for testing and displaying fireworks.

In its amended application, the group proposed to limit its activities to no more than five weekends (Thursday through Sunday) scheduled for fireworks activities with no more than one per month. (There will be no fireworks activities in August, per the application.) The initial application called for up to seven weekends of activities.

Testing of fireworks—originally up to 280 hours’ worth in the seven-month window—is reduced to 30 hours in the amended application and would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.