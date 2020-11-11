County schedules in-person MAPAG SUP public hearing Dec. 1

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has scheduled an in-person public hearing on the controversial Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) special use permit for Dec. 1.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has conducted a number of virtual public hearings and even returned to an in-person public hearing at its Oct. 13 meeting, which was held in the board meeting room in the basement of the Gordon Building.
However, only a handful of speakers attended that hearing to offer comments on a proposed boundary line adjustment with Spotsylvania County.
The MAPAG special use permit (SUP) application generated nearly 150 comments from citizens when it was considered at the planning commission level.
The planning commission recommended denial by a 3-1 vote at its Sept. 3 meeting. In the weeks that followed, MAPAG attorney David Satterwhite requested the supervisors defer the upcoming public hearing on the organization’s SUP for six months. “Due to the great public interest that has been expressed regarding this application, it may be best for everyone to have the public hearing continued to the March, 2021 date in the hope that we can have a face-to-face public hearing rather than a remote one,” Satterwhite wrote.
Board members disagreed and instead offered the club a 30-day window to justify why the hearing should be moved.
“I don’t think we should schedule it for next March,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said at the time. “If they need a 30-day break for some reason, okay, but don’t think it’s proper to call a six-month time-out in the middle of the process.”
Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees said MAPAG never submitted supplemental justification for deferring the hearing, so the board scheduled it for Dec. 1.
The Orange County Planning Commission first considered the application in May when the applicants—a hobbyist club formed in 2012—requested to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.
MAPAG is a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks. It generally meets one weekend a month from April through October and those gatherings include teaching safety, sharing ideas, building, testing and shooting fireworks. Events typically begin on Thursday and conclude Sunday.
Local outcry over the application prompted the commission to postpone the initial hearing which was later deferred at the request of the applicants, Texas residents Carolyn and Eddie Hostetter, who own the subject property in District 2.
The application generated a significant amount of response with approximately 150 submitted comments—most in opposition. Those in favor included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.
The comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property west of Route 522.
In late July, MAPAG revised its initial application in response to public opposition, proposing to reduce the number of days of permits and limit the windows for testing and displaying fireworks.
In its amended application, the group proposed to limit its activities to no more than five weekends (Thursday through Sunday) scheduled for fireworks activities with no more than one per month. (There will be no fireworks activities in August, per the application.) The initial application called for up to seven weekends of activities.
Testing of fireworks—originally up to 280 hours’ worth in the seven-month window—is reduced to 30 hours in the amended application and would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fireworks displays—also originally scheduled for up to 280 hours—have been reduced to 40 hours in the revised application. Fireworks displays in the amended application would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.
Initially, the board offered no details on how that hearing—which likely will draw a substantial audience—would be conducted.
Last week, Voorhees said county staff is working to conduct the in-person public hearing at the Taylor Education Administration Complex where the Orange County School Board meets.
“We are working on setting this up at TEAC with appropriate screening, distancing and capacity limits,” he said. Masks would be required. He did not have an answer regarding capacity, nor the procedure should more citizens want to speak than the room can accommodate.
The planning commission had planned to hold its public hearing on the SUP in-person at TEAC in August before shifting the hearing online based on the number of submitted comments and level of interest in the application.
School board meetings at TEAC are conducted with public and staff spaced well apart in the board meeting room. Members of the public who attend the meetings are checked in and screened pursuant to basic school visitor policies before being asked series of Covid-related symptom questions and having their temperature checked.
Orange County Public Schools Department of Facilities Project Specialist Doug Arnold said the TEAC meeting room can accommodate approximately 50 people at a proper social distance.
