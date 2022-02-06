County recommends Mt. Sharon thru-truck ban; VDOT will study proposal

By Jeff Poole

Editor

A proposed through-truck restriction on Mount Sharon Road (Route 600) is moving forward after a unanimous vote last Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Following a public hearing on the matter, the board voted to forward the citizen-driven request to the Virginia Department of Transportation which now has nine months to study the proposed ban on the 3.06-mile, two-lane, unlined rural road.

The proposed ban originated in November 2021 when Route 600 property owners expressed concerns to VDOT and county officials about the narrow road they say has seen an increase in trucks traffic originating from Culpeper County quarries on Route 615.

In their petition to VDOT, a dozen property owners suggested Route 600 was “one of, if not the most dangerous paved road” in the county. “The road’s topography is a never-ending series of steep slopes and curves with a narrow roadbed that requires normal automobile traffic to hug or drive on road shoulders when passing in opposite directions. When meeting a large truck, passing requires stopping and proceeding with great caution.”

At its Dec. 21 meeting, the board unanimously approved scheduling a public hearing on the topic for the Jan. 25 meeting. In proposing a restriction, the board also had to identify a potential (not required) alternative route. In this instance, it suggested Route 522 as a viable alternative for trucks originating on Route 615 (Rapidan Road) destined for Route 20 (Constitution Highway).

Two citizens spoke at last week’s public hearing—both in favor of the restriction.

Rapidan Road resident Carrie Holladay told the board industrial trucks should be banned on Mount Sharon Road and Rapidan Road (Route 615).

“They can take other routes which were built to accommodate them. There have been numerous wrecks, accidents, terrifying close calls on Mt. Sharon Road and Route 615,” she said. “I’m concerned for the safety of my friends and neighbors on both of these rural roads.”

She said the board needed to prioritize the interests and safety of citizens over industrial interests.

Charles Seilheimer, who lives at Mount Sharon Farm on Mount Sharon Road, midway between Route 615 and Route 20, said the idea began last fall after a mild fender-bender on the narrow, winding road.

“I said to my wife, ‘somebody ought to do something about this road,’ and she looked at me and said, ‘Well, I guess you’re elected.’”

He said he put together a petition that neighbors happily signed in support.

Before attending Tuesday’s hearing, he said his wife offered him a simple way to make his point about the dangers of the road.

“There’s only one question you have to ask,” he said, relaying the exchange. “Have you ever driven on Mount Sharon Road? Show of hands… almost everybody. She said, ‘all you have to ask that question and then you can go sit down.’”

Mild laughter ensued.

Seilheimer admitted there haven’t been fatal accidents on the road, but the unposted speed limit (meaning it is 55 miles per hour by default) and the narrow, curving nature of the road make it unsafe, particularly with industrial trucks sharing the roadway.

“I can tell you, because it has happened to me with increasing frequency, that I have come to one of those hills. and on the other side is a gravel truck coming toward me,” he said. “Those trucks have to travel in the middle of the road and it’s not a wide road at all. There’s no way that you can pass one another other than by stopping and inching past. It’s very dangerous.”

He acknowledged the approach from Route 20 was not nearly as dangerous as the Route 615 side of the road.

“The Route 20 side is pretty straight and not much of a problem. The road going the other way is a total roller coaster. And I’ve been on a lot of roads and a lot of different places. And I don’t know anything that would that would fit that definition better than that section of Mount Sharon road is totally a roller coaster in and around curves and so on.”

In addition to his support of the proposed through-truck ban, he also lobbied for a reduction in the speed limit on the road—even suggesting it could benefit from split designation, given the road’s dichotomy.

“On one side, I can see where 45 miles an hour might be reasonable,” he said, referencing the Route 20 side. “The other side, you go more than 20 miles an hour and you’re taking your life in your hands.”

There were no other speakers at the public hearing, though Orange County Administrator, Ted Voorhees, noted that Ed Dalrymple, president of Cedar Mountain Stone on Route 615 in Mitchells, expressed his support for the truck restriction.

With the public hearing closed, District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame made a motion to recommend the restriction to VDOT for study, with District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall seconding the motion

During discussion, District 2 Supervisor Jim White inquired about the 55 miles per hour speed limit on the road, with Voorhees noting the board had asked VDOT to conduct a speed study (a separate issue) on the road.

Marshall said he recently drove the road and had a close encounter with a mail delivery truck.

“It’s not a good road for trucks—even the mail carrier,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to recommend the restriction to VDOT to study.

To restrict through trucks on a road, VDOT will consider: the character and frequency of truck traffic on the route proposed for the restriction, its compatibility with the affected area, if the roadway is residential in nature, as well as accident history, roadway engineering, vehicle composition and other associated safety issues.

A through-truck ban prohibits any truck, truck and trailer or semi-trailer combination (except panel trucks or pick-up trucks) with no point of origin or destination along the subject route. Local traffic cannot be included in the requested restriction.

VDOT will have nine months to complete the study.

