County public hearing on former VFW property rezoning open through March 22

Less than a week after the planning commission recommended approval of a proposed rezoning, the Orange County Board of Supervisors opened a public hearing on an agritourism application for the former Veterans of Foreign Wars property on the edge of Gordonsville.
Hop On Enterprises, of Charlottesville, is seeking to rezone approximately six acres just outside the Town of Gordonsville from General Residential (R2) to Agricultural (A) for a pick-your-operation, craft brewery and farm winery.
The rezoning request represents a less intensive use than what the property’s current zoning permits.
The applicants, Andre Xavier and Jon Craig, operate Hop On Cville, a transportation company that drives groups to wineries, breweries and other locations throughout the region.
In their project narrative, the applicants lament the disrepair that has befallen the “iconic” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7638, and hope to leverage their experience in the hospitality industry to bring the property back to life by, “redirecting its purpose with a dedication to agriculture and greenspace.”
The property on Route 231 south heading toward Keswick, includes the post building, an outdoor pavilion, concession stand, baseball field and parking lot. The applicants indicate they plan to maintain the existing structures and ball field, while adding cold storage and production space.
The applicants plan to transfer the grassy pasture behind the hall into cultivated agricultural space that will incorporate multiple outdoor seating areas, rows of pick-your-own berries and scattered fruit trees.
With the agricultural zoning designation, the applicants plan to operate a craft brewery and farm winery. Walking trails will wind throughout the property and the existing forested areas are expected to remain.
The applicants have proferred to eliminate a number of by-right and special uses permitted within agricultural zoning in an effort to mitigate the project’s impact in what is mostly a residential neighborhood.
Most notably, those include not keeping livestock on the property, nor a retail store not exceeding 4,000 square-feet, nor a farm stand greater than 1,000 square feet. They also voluntarily proffered the site would not be used as a campground or recreational vehicle park, a fairground or for agricultural or outdoor power equipment sales or service.
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson, who represents the district of the subject property, noted that between by-right and special uses, there are 38 potential uses within the A1 zoning designation. The applicants have proferred not to pursue 23 of them.
County planning services manager Sandra Thornton said the applicants retained the possibility of establishing a cultural use, a commercial recreation use or a restaurant accessory to ag tourism within the remaining by-right and special uses.
But Johnson sought legal clarification to see if the applicants could proffer away uses that were granted only by special use?
County attorney Tom Lacheney confirmed they could.
“You can say, “the only thing we’d use this for is this,” and proffer away any other uses,” Lacheney said.
“So, they’re giving away the right to request them,” board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier added.
Johnson clarified his questioning, to note that constituents often express concerns that once a rezoning has been granted, applicants can then apply for special uses beyond the intent of the original project.
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame jumped in and added, “If they did, it’d come back to us [in the form of a special use permit application].”
Applicant Jon Craig said eliminating some by-right and potential special uses in the proffers was a way to mitigate concerns neighbors may have on the impact the project may have.
The planning commission received no public comments during its public hearing period and unanimously recommended approval.
The board of supervisors’ public hearing is open through Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. Written comments may be submitted by mail or email to deputy board clerk Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or asimpson@orangecountyva.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, March 22. The board is expected to consider the rezoning application at its March 23 meeting.