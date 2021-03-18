County public hearing on former VFW property rezoning open through March 22

But Johnson sought legal clarification to see if the applicants could proffer away uses that were granted only by special use?

County attorney Tom Lacheney confirmed they could.

“You can say, “the only thing we’d use this for is this,” and proffer away any other uses,” Lacheney said.

“So, they’re giving away the right to request them,” board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier added.

Johnson clarified his questioning, to note that constituents often express concerns that once a rezoning has been granted, applicants can then apply for special uses beyond the intent of the original project.

District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame jumped in and added, “If they did, it’d come back to us [in the form of a special use permit application].”

Applicant Jon Craig said eliminating some by-right and potential special uses in the proffers was a way to mitigate concerns neighbors may have on the impact the project may have.

The planning commission received no public comments during its public hearing period and unanimously recommended approval.

The board of supervisors’ public hearing is open through Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. Written comments may be submitted by mail or email to deputy board clerk Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or asimpson@orangecountyva.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, March 22. The board is expected to consider the rezoning application at its March 23 meeting.

