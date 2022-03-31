County proposes adding 3 cents to EMS levy; budget public hearing April 12

By Jeff Poole

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is considering a three-cent increase to the county fire and EMS levy as it looks to cover operating costs for the county’s volunteer fire companies under a recently adopted memorandum of understanding.

At the March 22 board of supervisors’ meeting, county administrator Ted Voorhees presented a proposed $127.6 million consolidated budget to the board.

The consolidated budget includes more than $71 million for Orange County Schools.

It also includes $9.1 million for fire and EMS, much of which is funded by the fire and EMS levy on local real estate.

Virginia code allows a governing body to create a layer of taxation solely to support local fire and EMS operations. To do that, the county simply extracts those costs from the budget and adjusts the overall real estate tax rate accordingly to pay for them.

In the current budget, the county taxes real estate at $0.61 per $100 of value, with a fire and EMS levy of $0.11, bringing the total to $0.72. In the proposed budget, the real estate tax rate would remain the same, but the fire and EMS levy would increase to $0.14, bringing total taxation on local real estate to $0.75.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors implemented the fire and EMS levy in 2020. While the levy is based on property value, state code requires revenues collected under the levy must exclusively fund fire and rescue operations and be kept separate from the general fund. In 2022, the county collected more than $5.9 million through the levy. With this year’s proposed increase, it would collect approximately $7.67 million.

The fire and EMS levy supports both professional county fire and EMS operations as well as the volunteer emergency service units throughout the county.

Other taxes and fees would, for the most part, remain the same, though the tax on mobile homes classified as personal property also would increase $0.03. Tangible personal property will be advertised for taxation at its current rate--$3.75 per $100 of assessed value, but Voorhees noted that with the recent increase in vehicle values, the county may have the opportunity to lower the rate and still reduce the use of the county’s reserves to balance the budget.

The board will entertain a public hearing on both the budget and proposed tax rates at its April 12 meeting at 5 p.m. The proposed budget and tax rates are available for review online at www.orangecountyva.gov, or in the county administration office at 112 West Main Street, Orange. Written comments on the proposed budget or tax rate must be received by noon, Tuesday, April 12, to be included in the public hearing. Comments can be emailed to Alyson Simpson at asimpson@orangecountyva.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960.

