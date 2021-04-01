County proposes $122 million budget

Only a small percentage of Orange County property owners are likely to see their tax bills rise in the proposed 2021-22 county budget.

In his budget presentation to the Orange County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday, county administrator Ted Voorhees proposed maintaining current real estate and personal property tax rates—with one small exception.

In the last fiscal year, the board of supervisors created a countywide new fire and emergency services district levy that would allocate $0.11 of the $0.72 real estate tax rate to offset rising public safety costs. The balance of the real estate tax rate ($0.61) would be applied to fund other county services. In an administrative oversight, the fire and EMS district levy was not applied to mobile homes, which are taxed at the same rate as other real estate. The proposed 2021-22 budget would tax mobile homes at the same $0.72 rate, rather than the $0.61 rate from a year ago. Voorhees said the change amounts to approximately $4,030.

Otherwise, taxes are expected to remain at their current rates.

The county administrator reported county tax revenue had increased across the board, with an additional $700,000 for the general fund and more than $180,000 in the fire and EMS fund.