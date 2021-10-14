County presents redistricting precincts, polling places: Proposed changes would not affect Nov. 2, 2021, election

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has reached a consensus on redistricting precincts and polling places and will solicit public comment on the proposed changes at an Oct. 26 public hearing.
The board has been working for the past month to evenly apportioning the county’s 36,120 residents across its five magisterial districts as required following the decennial census.
Any proposed changes would not apply to the upcoming general election scheduled Nov. 2. Current districts and polling places are in effect for next month’s election. Any proposed changes to districts and polling places would not take effect until 2022.
The board’s final redistricting proposal would have 7,168 citizens in District 1; 7,176 in District 2; 7,238 in District 3; 7,067 in District 4; and 7,471 in District 5.
Generally, the proposed new district map creates cleaner geographic boundaries and lines. District 1 comprises most of the western third of the county, from the Greene, Albemarle and Louisa county lines east toward the Town of Orange. District 2 (for the most part) is divided from Districts 3, 4 and 5 by Route 20 and runs to the Louisa and Spotsylvania county borders. District 3 includes the Orange corporate limits, the section of the county north of Route 20 to 522 and blocks of voters east of Route 522 to Pine Stake Road, and south of Route 20 to Brick Church Road and Tomahawk Creek Road. District 4 is east of District 3 on the north of 20, and wraps around Lake of the Woods (for the most part) and includes all of the county east of Route 3. District 5 is (largely) Lake of the Woods.
Within those districts, there would be 11 precincts (not counting the central absentee precinct at the Orange County Registrar’s office). The Town of Gordonsville and the Town of Orange would comprise their own precincts. District 1 would be the only district divided into three precincts (District 1 West, District 1 East and the Town of Gordonsville).
The Town of Orange—traditionally a part of District 3—will now comprise the District 3 West precinct exclusively.
Much of last week’s work session was devoted to discussion of proposed polling places—particularly improving parking and entry access at the Mine Run Firehouse (District 2 East). The board agreed to work with the fire company to add gravel to the firehouse parking lot and to upgrade a door for improved entry into the polling place.
Meanwhile, in creating a new precinct exclusively for the Town of Gordonsville, town officials have agreed that the town hall can be used as a polling place for town voters.
Under the proposed plan, Town of Orange voters will still vote at Prospect Heights Middle School. All other District 3 voters will (still) vote at Unionville Elementary School.
The board is proposing a new District 4 East polling place at the Wilderness Shores Clubhouse. (Currently, District 4 East residents vote at Locust Grove Middle School.) The polling place for District 4 West voters remains Locust Grove Primary School.
In District 5, polling places remain at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse (District 5 South) and the Lake of the Woods Community Center (District 5 North).
The county is accepting public comment on the proposed redistricting map and plan through an online comment form (www.orangecountyva.gov under the “redistricting” tab), and will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. in the Gordon Building meeting room. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Alyson Simpson, P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov. The deadline for written comments to be included in the public hearing record is noon, Oct. 26.
Following that hearing, the county will submit a proposal to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for approval. Any changes to the voting districts would not affect the Nov. 2, 2021, election but would take effect in 2022.
For additional information on the proposed redistricting map and process, visit www.orangecountyva.gov.