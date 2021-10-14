County presents redistricting precincts, polling places: Proposed changes would not affect Nov. 2, 2021, election

Any proposed changes would not apply to the upcoming general election scheduled Nov. 2. Current districts and polling places are in effect for next month’s election. Any proposed changes to districts and polling places would not take effect until 2022.

Generally, the proposed new district map creates cleaner geographic boundaries and lines. District 1 comprises most of the western third of the county, from the Greene, Albemarle and Louisa county lines east toward the Town of Orange. District 2 (for the most part) is divided from Districts 3, 4 and 5 by Route 20 and runs to the Louisa and Spotsylvania county borders. District 3 includes the Orange corporate limits, the section of the county north of Route 20 to 522 and blocks of voters east of Route 522 to Pine Stake Road, and south of Route 20 to Brick Church Road and Tomahawk Creek Road. District 4 is east of District 3 on the north of 20, and wraps around Lake of the Woods (for the most part) and includes all of the county east of Route 3. District 5 is (largely) Lake of the Woods.