County OKs paramedicine pilot program, should help reduce non-emergency 911 calls

Mort said there would be.

“The goal of community paramedicine is not to become the primary care provider to the county,” Mort said. “The goal is a stopgap. We’re going to help those people in the short-term and try to get them to a primary care provider long-term.”

White asked if the program would be driven by social services with a counseling element or would be more medically focused?

“In a lot of the cases Chief Mort is referring to, our social workers are involved, for adult protective services,” said Crystal Hale, Orange County Director of Social Services. “We’re doing a lot of extra footwork he didn’t delve into in his presentation. Our staff are going out to help folks get the care they need, evaluate them for self-neglect and potentially start seeking some sort of action to bring them into care in most extreme cases.”

“It starts off as a medical aspect,” Mort said. “We’re getting called, but we’re just not getting called for something an ambulance needs to be called for.”

White said he’d like to see the program better defined.