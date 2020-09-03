County offers free PPE kits to small businesses

Starting in mid-September, Orange County Economic Development will offer small businesses and non-profits, with 50 employees or fewer, free personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in an effort to enhance support to organizations who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kits contain one box of gloves, one box of disposable masks, one bottle of hand sanitizer, a window cling and information on the proper use and care of PPE. The kits will help organizations offset unexpected supply expenses and ensure a safe environment for employers, employees, volunteers, and customers.
Effective May 26, 2020; Executive Order 63 requires all patrons in the Commonwealth aged 10 and over to cover their mouth and nose with a face covering, as described and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), when entering, exiting, traveling through and spending time inside buildings. Additionally, the Executive Order requires employees working in customer-facing areas to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.
Contact the Orange County Office of Economic Development at 672-1238 or email rdeal@orangecountyva.gov to reserve a complimentary PPE kit.
