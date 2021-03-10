County libraries resume in-person operations

The Orange County Public Library branches re-opened to the public beginning Monday, March 8.
Those feeling ill with COVID-19 symptoms should refrain from entering library facilities.
What will be different?
Face masks should be worn in compliance with Governor Northam’s Executive Order 63. Physical distancing of six feet is encouraged. Staff has strategically relocated furniture and technology equipment to maintain proper physical distancing. Additionally, some items which cannot be returned in outdoor book returns or sanitized will be prevented from check-out including: newspapers, magazines, story time and adult reading kits, nature backpacks, telescope, and launchpad tablets.
How do I return item(s)?
Items will be accepted through the book return slots in the wall of each building. Library patrons should not bring returns inside the library building. For the safety of staff, items will not be checked in until completing a 48-hour quarantine period. Please do not be alarmed if an item does not disappear from your library account as soon as you return it. Library staff will backdate items as they check them in to ensure that the delay will not create any late charges for customers.
How do I make a payment?
Payments may be made in person or through curbside services by cash or check.
How do I use a library computer?
A limited number of computers will be available for use. Staff will make reservations for customers up to two days in advance for a single daily session.
Remote printing can be utilized through the library’s remote printing service through the PrinterOn app and PrinterOn.com.
Will curbside service continue to be offered?
Curbside service will continue during the following hours for those who prefer contactless pickup of materials under the following schedule: Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.
Customers can place items on hold either through the online catalog or by calling your branch library. Materials can be reserved online at https://www.ocplvacat.org.
For library operating hours or more information, visit www.orangecountyva.gov; www.ocplva.org, or call the main library at 672-3811; the Wilderness branch at 854-5310; or the Gordonsville branch at 832-0712.