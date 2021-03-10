County libraries resume in-person operations

Face masks should be worn in compliance with Governor Northam’s Executive Order 63. Physical distancing of six feet is encouraged. Staff has strategically relocated furniture and technology equipment to maintain proper physical distancing. Additionally, some items which cannot be returned in outdoor book returns or sanitized will be prevented from check-out including: newspapers, magazines, story time and adult reading kits, nature backpacks, telescope, and launchpad tablets.

Items will be accepted through the book return slots in the wall of each building. Library patrons should not bring returns inside the library building. For the safety of staff, items will not be checked in until completing a 48-hour quarantine period. Please do not be alarmed if an item does not disappear from your library account as soon as you return it. Library staff will backdate items as they check them in to ensure that the delay will not create any late charges for customers.