County honors investigator with TRIAD SALT Award

The Orange County Board of Supervisors recognized Orange County Sheriff’s Investigator Johnny Thomas at its meeting last week with a TRIAD SALT Award for his outstanding efforts to reduce the criminal victimization of an older citizen in the county. In January, Thomas was instrumental in recovering more than $60,000 in property belonging to a local senior citizen who had been financially exploited by a suspect who had befriended him to take advantage of the older citizen’s incapacity. Investigator Thomas served search warrants, worked with other agencies and medical professionals to bring justice to the citizen who had been victimized. Ultimately, a significant portion of the stolen property was located and recovered through his relentless efforts. Fellow investigator Lt. Becky Jones noted, “None of this would have moved forward without the persistence of Investigator Thomas going above and beyond on this case.” Thomas is recognized by District 5 Supervisor and TRIAD SALT representative Lee Frame.