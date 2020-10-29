County gets nearly $2 million to create 13 Wi-Fi hot-spots

Nearly 5,800 Orange County homes soon should be within two miles of a free wireless hotspot after the county was awarded a nearly $2 million grant last week as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The hotspots are an innovative solution that provides access to free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and residents, according to Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network of Wi-Fi hotspots that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than one mile from a hotspot.

The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.

“The wireless hotspot project provides a viable and timely solution to Orange County citizens struggling with internet connectivity,” Voorhees said. “We appreciate this generous grant from the Commonwealth which will free up local dollars to make fiber connections to residents beginning in 2021.”

In early October, Gov. Ralph Northam allocated $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-track local broadband projects in underserved localities.