County gets nearly $2 million to create 13 Wi-Fi hot-spots

Nearly 5,800 Orange County homes soon should be within two miles of a free wireless hotspot after the county was awarded a nearly $2 million grant last week as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The hotspots are an innovative solution that provides access to free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and residents, according to Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network of Wi-Fi hotspots that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than one mile from a hotspot.
The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.
“The wireless hotspot project provides a viable and timely solution to Orange County citizens struggling with internet connectivity,” Voorhees said. “We appreciate this generous grant from the Commonwealth which will free up local dollars to make fiber connections to residents beginning in 2021.”
In early October, Gov. Ralph Northam allocated $30 million in CARES Act funding to fast-track local broadband projects in underserved localities.
“Broadband is to today’s economy like electricity was generations ago—when you have it, you can get ahead,” the governor said when making the announcement. “High-speed internet is essential for students to connect to education, business to connect to the wider world, and citizens to connect to work. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this even more clear, as so much of our lives have moved to virtual platforms. Since day one of our administration, we have made it a priority to increase access to broadband, and I am pleased that we can help more Virginians make those connections now, when they are needed most.”
In its Oct. 16 application, the county cited its work over the last few years to construct a 48-mile fiber backbone, linking county schools, libraries and other public facilities, as well as more recent progress in linking the county with the Equinix data center exchange near Culpeper.
Subsequent phases to extend fiber infrastructure to individual residences were underway when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“Faced with an incomplete broadband infrastructure, coupled with an unprecedented need to rapidly increase broadband connectivity for distance learning and telework during the public health emergency, the Orange County Broadband Authority proposes to shift away from construction of its planned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure and instead rapidly deploy a county-wide Wi-Fi hotspot network that will place free public Wi-Fi hotspots within two miles of 5,791 homes,” the county’s application noted. “By leveraging the existing fiber infrastructure, and through partnerships with community nonprofits and churches with paved and lighted parking lots, this public-private partnership will quickly enable thousands of students and residents to access broadband services for distance learning, telemedicine and teleworking at a safe location only minutes from their home.”
The $1,999,620 grant works out to a cost of $345 per address serviced.
The approved project will construct a fiber optic cable network with 13 free public Wi-Fi hotspots at locations ranging from Barboursville to Burr Hill.
The county signed service agreements with eight churches and two volunteer fire companies as part of the application process.
Hot spots will include: Zoar Baptist Church, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church in the eastern portion of the county. Public and emergency service facilities in that area that will host hot spots include the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company and the Orange County Fire and EMS station on Route 20 in Rhoadesville.
Closer to Orange on Route 20, hotspots will be located at Booster Park, Shady Grove Baptist Church and North Pamunkey Baptist Church.
Other Wi-Fi access points will be at Little Zion Baptist Church near the Town of Orange, Mountain View Community Church in True Blue, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company and Barboursville Community Park in the western portion of the county.
Orange County Broadband Authority Chair and District 2 Supervisor Jim White said the recent grant will build upon the county’s ongoing broadband initiative.
“That’s all ongoing and moving along as planned,” he said. However, the additional 31 miles of fiber that is part of this grant should help accelerate the county’s efforts to connect fiber to the home in the coming years.
He said five construction crews are spread throughout the county and are working steadily to build the network within the time frame established in the grant.
“This is an exciting opportunity that will really help make a difference,” he said, suggesting the first four or five hot spots would be ready in the next few weeks.
“”We’ve spread these out strategically to cut down on the drive time people may have to access Wi-Fi,” he said. “Think of someone who lives down past Shady Grove Baptist Church. It’s a long way for them to get to Orange to the library to download homework assignments. This will allow them to drive a few miles to the church and be home quickly.”
“Students, parents, residents and teleworkers will be able to travel a short distance to a local community facility to access free public Wi-Fi to download schoolwork, consult with telemedicine providers via video chat, participate in Zoom/Teams/Google Meets meetings for work, or connect with other resources that require high speed Internet connectivity,” the county application noted.
“We wanted to make this accessible so more people would be inclined to use it,” White added. “The speeds are going to be incredible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see full parking lots in some of these places. That would be a good problem to have.”
According to Voorhees, the county will complete the project through a partnership with the Orange County Broadband Authority and its operating entity, FiberLync, utilizing existing contracts to begin construction immediately. The project must be completed by Dec. 25, 2020 to comply with the CARES Act funding guidelines.
