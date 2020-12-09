County extends tax payment grace period

For the second time this year, the Orange County Board of Supervisors extended the tax payment deadline to accommodate citizens adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to grant a 30-day grace period for real estate and personal property taxes beyond the original Dec. 5 deadline. Additionally, the board authorized Orange County Treasurer Dawn Watson the discretion to extend the waiver period up to 90 days on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re living in very strange times and with all of these restrictions, it’s having a terrible impact on certain businesses,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said. “As a board, we should do what we can to help businesses and individuals greatly impacted.”

In May, when the board adopted the 2020-21 budget and set its tax rate for the coming fiscal year, it also approved extending the deadline for first-half of the year real estate property taxes without penalty.

However, Orange County Attorney Tom Lacheney noted that those who receive a 90-day extension but fail to pay during that grace period will face all accrued penalties beginning on day 91.