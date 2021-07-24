County creates vouchers for free fall tire disposal at landfill

The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format.
The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month.
The program is funded with assistance from a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality grant.
Citizens wishing to participate will get a voucher Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sedwick Building at 146 North Madison Road, Orange. There is a maximum of two vouchers per household with each valid for fee-free disposal of four tires (according to tire criteria and event guidelines). A total of 150 vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to Orange County residents and property owners. Those wishing to receive a voucher should bring a driver’s license or property card (both if not a resident). The person receiving the voucher must be the one who will bring the tires to the landfill. Participants are required to sign an agreement to participate.
Tires can be brought to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. Tires must be personal vehicle tires, passenger car or truck-sized. (Tires may have the wheel on or off; either are acceptable.) Oversized, commercial and agricultural tires are not eligible for this program. Participants again should bring identification for tire disposal at the landfill (11530 Porter Road, Orange). Vouchers will be turned in upon arrival, so participants should bring all tires in one trip. Any tires brought not covered by the voucher will be charged the usual disposal fee. Since this is a self-serve program this year, there will be no unloading assistance available.