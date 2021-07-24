County creates vouchers for free fall tire disposal at landfill

The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format.

The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month.

The program is funded with assistance from a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality grant.

Citizens wishing to participate will get a voucher Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sedwick Building at 146 North Madison Road, Orange. There is a maximum of two vouchers per household with each valid for fee-free disposal of four tires (according to tire criteria and event guidelines). A total of 150 vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to Orange County residents and property owners. Those wishing to receive a voucher should bring a driver’s license or property card (both if not a resident). The person receiving the voucher must be the one who will bring the tires to the landfill. Participants are required to sign an agreement to participate.