County COVID cases surge in November

Tuesday morning, Orange County eclipsed 600 cases of the novel coronavirus with nearly 30% of those cases occurring in November.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, Orange County recorded 175 COVID-19 cases last month, including 79 new cases the week of Nov. 23-30.
At the close of October, Orange County reported 424 positive cases.
However, cases have spiked in recent weeks, with 13 cases reported Nov. 20, 18 cases reported Nov. 23, 21 reported Nov. 26, and 22 more Nov. 29.
These numbers are reflective of the surge in cases nationwide, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter said.
“From a national perspective, we are experiencing exponential growth. Over the last two weeks, U.S. cases have increased 12%, deaths 29%, and hospitalizations 38%,” she noted.
In Orange County, there currently are 35 hospitalizations and seven reported Covid-related deaths.
“Locally, we are experiencing an increase in cases. Although some of the district numbers can be attributed outbreaks, we are observing an increase in community spread,” she said. “We remain concerned because this increase is temporally linked to people getting together in groups and ignoring simple measures that would help prevent infection.”
The surge in numbers cannot be traced to a single point source or outbreak, she added.
Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the neighboring Lord Fairfax Health District (filling in for Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner) said the increase in cases in local cases is consistent with a statewide trend.
Across Virginia, the rolling seven-day average of new cases more than doubled from 1,154 to 2,563, he said. “That graph looks like Orange County’s numbers.”
He said cases in Virginia don’t appear to have peaked, particularly as there’s a seasonal resurgence in the virus.
During the summer, as cases dropped, people got more comfortable and may have let their guard down, he said.
“Clearly, this virus likes colder weather,” he noted. “The only way to stop it is with mitigation techniques,” he said, reiterating the familiar “three W” mantra: watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands.
“While that won’t make everything go away, it will reduce the spread. We can fight this by stopping person-to-person spread and by decreasing the number of likely contacts. Every time two people meet and get within six feet of one another there’s a chance the virus can spread if one of them is positive and doesn’t know it.”
He extrapolated the numbers out, illustrating the exponential increase as the number of individual contacts grows. With 10 people, there are 45 different potential chances; with 25 people there are 300 chances. A gathering of 100 people presents 5,000 potential chances.
“The most important thing that Orange County residents can do is stay home when sick and follow quarantine recommendations if identified as a close contact,” Achter added, also invoking the watch (distance), wear (mask), wash (hands) mantra.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 605 cases in Orange County with 35 hospitalizations and seven deaths. Accross the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, there are 4,652 cases, 235 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. Statewide, there are 240,063 cases, 14,725 hospitalizations and 4,093 deaths.
