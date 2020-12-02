County COVID cases surge in November

The surge in numbers cannot be traced to a single point source or outbreak, she added.

Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the neighboring Lord Fairfax Health District (filling in for Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner) said the increase in cases in local cases is consistent with a statewide trend.

Across Virginia, the rolling seven-day average of new cases more than doubled from 1,154 to 2,563, he said. “That graph looks like Orange County’s numbers.”

He said cases in Virginia don’t appear to have peaked, particularly as there’s a seasonal resurgence in the virus.

During the summer, as cases dropped, people got more comfortable and may have let their guard down, he said.

“Clearly, this virus likes colder weather,” he noted. “The only way to stop it is with mitigation techniques,” he said, reiterating the familiar “three W” mantra: watch your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands.