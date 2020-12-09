County COVID-19 cases continue to surge

One week after recording its highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases, Orange County set a new one-day high with 27 new positive cases Sunday, Dec. 6.

Sunday’s total follows previously daily highs of 13 new cases (Nov. 20), 18 cases (Nov. 23), 21 cases (Nov. 25) and 22 cases (Nov. 26).

Monday afternoon, the county was averaging 10 new cases daily over the previous week bringing Orange County’s total case count to 670. Orange County has recorded 219 of those cases in the past 30 days.

Across the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, there are 5,072 cases—nearly 2,000 more than a month earlier.

“We have continued to see steady increases in cases throughout the district, punctuated by occasional spikes. Culpeper and Fauquier counties continue to be the focus of most of our investigations, but Orange County has shown significant increases as well,” health district director Dr. Wade Kartchner said late last week.

“I’m asked frequently about outbreaks and where they might be. This concern, though understandable, is somewhat misplaced,” he said. “The reality is that the virus is present community-wide; one might pick up the virus anywhere, and often our investigators are not able to pinpoint a specific place where someone may have contracted the illness.”