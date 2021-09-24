County considers SUP application for keeping horses in R-2 zoning; public hearing is Sept. 28

“The horses are for pleasure only and we adhere to the rule of thumb of approximately two acres per horse for proper pasture management. This is not to be a commercial equestrian operation,” the Gormans write in their project narrative.

In their application, they propose adding to existing fences to create one or two pastures to rotate the prospective horses to maintain grass growth, manage parasites and runoff.

The subject property is 9292 Little Skyline Drive, bordered by Gov. Kemper Road to the west. It is adjoined by several other general residentially zoned parcels (R-2) to the south, and surrounded by general agriculturally zoned land (A-1) and to the north, west and east.

After discussing whether or not the applicants planned to construct a small barn on the property, in addition to an initial run-in shed for the horses, the planning commission voted to recommend the supervisors approve the application, adding a condition the Gormans improve the fencing.

Marie Gorman agreed with the proposed condition, noting she and her husband would either build or repair the property’s fencing and clean up overgrown fencelines with adjoining neighbors.

The board will conduct the public hearing at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Gordon Building on Main Street in Orange. Written comments may be submitted by noon, Sept. 28 to Alyson Simpson at asimpson@orangecountyva.gov or P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960. The meeting also will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel for remote viewing. Related documents can be reviewed in the Gordon Building during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.orangecountyva.gov.