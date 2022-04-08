County considers private road standards in public hearing

By Jeff Poole

Editor

In an effort to improve administrative clarity, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has initiated a review of private road standards and will consider proposed changes relative to construction standards and previously platted lots at a public hearing April 12.

The Orange County Planning Commission began the discussion last fall before the supervisors created an ad hoc committee to provide guidance on the matter.

At its March 3 meeting, the commission revisited the issue in a public hearing, though no one signed up to speak.

According to interim planning and development services director David Smitherman, the proposed change would accomplish two things: to revise the private read standards for small, 8 to 10-lot subdivisions and also authorize the construction of private roads that were platted prior to April 2018.

“What the ad hoc committee attempted to do was to make [private road rules] a lot simpler, and make them easier to understand. And I think we’ve managed to do that,” District 1 Supervisor and planning commission liaison Mark Johnson explained at the March 3 meeting.

The county had changed private road standards in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Johnson said the most substantive change was reducing the number of minimum lots served by a private road from 11 to seven. Most other changes were administrative or for consistency.

Among the proposed changes, “any roads serving more than seven lots shall be constructed to meet the current Virginia Department of Transportation standards, including the dedication of the rights of way for any public use.”

Additionally, any roads validly existing before Jan. 1, 2022, upon which property is divided such that the road will cumulatively serve seven or more lots shall be improved to meet these standards.”

For private roads, “any road created to serve one or two lots, or any family subdivision of up to seven lots, may be privately constructed and maintained, so long as all lots have a minimum right of way of 20 feet to be used as access to a public road.”

Other proposed private road changes include, “any road created to serve at least three and up to seven lots may be privately constructed and maintained,” provided it meets minimum construction standards, including a width of at least 14 feet (with vertical clearance of at least 14 feet), be paved or gravel with a minimum of eight inches of aggregate (if gravel) or gravel and asphalt (if paved).

Additionally, a road bond in an amount sufficient to cover the construction of the road and associated drainage and traffic control devices shall be posted.

Any existing private road serving between three and seven lots must be improved to meet these private street requirements and any subdivision approved with a private road prior to Jan. 1, 2022, but not yet constructed, retains the right to a private road so long as it’s constructed to the new standards.

The proposed changes also note “a road maintenance agreement outlining the responsibility of construction and maintenance of any private road created to serve a subdivision (including a family subdivision) must be submitted to the county attorney for review.

Planning commission members discussed ditching requirements, bond postings, inspections and ordinance consistency, among other issues.

“I think this is actually a pretty decent compromise,” District 1 commission member Jason Capelle said. “I think the ad hoc committee came up with something that’s reasonable, it’s not too far.”

“I think it’s important to say the ad hoc committee did some work here,” District 5 commission member Bryan Nicol added. “I appreciate what they did. I think this is a good compromise.”

After nearly an hour of discussion on the proposed ordinance changes, the commission unanimously recommended approval of the changes to the board of supervisors.

The board’s public hearing will be held Tuesday, April12, at 5 p.m., in the new public safety facility beside Booster Park and the Orange County Airport. Those interested in reviewing the proposed language can find it at the county administration office at 112 West Main Street, Orange or online at www.orangecountyva.gov. Written comments must be received by noon, April 12, to Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or asimpson@orangecountyva.gov to be included at the April 12 hearing.

