County considers comprehensive park development; Authorizes conceptual plans, analysis for six potential sites

By Jeff Poole

Editor

A recreation center adjacent to the new Orange County Public Safety Building.

A new disc golf course, and multi-use trail network on Mountain Track Road.

A skate park on the former Gardener property in the Town of Orange.

Pickleball courts, athletic fields and trails near Locust Grove Elementary School.

Last month, the Orange County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract to explore the development of six parks and rec projects, including project feasibility, completion goals and steps, costs, timelines and conceptual designs.

At the Jan. 25 board meeting, Assistant Orange County Administrator Stephanie Straub presented a draft facilities game plan assembled with the help of OCPR Director Tim Moubray that outlined six potential county park projects.

Straub said the list was developed in conjunction with OCPR staff, county leadership and the board of supervisors.

The proposal identified areas of potential growth for future parks and rec programming in the county and listed potential locations and program ideas in broad strokes. She said county staff developed the list after brainstorming ways to potentially utilize county-owned property.

Last week, the board authorized a $57,551 contract with the Timmons Group to develop a conceptual plan for each of the six identified sites, as well as analysis of site access, infrastructure needs and project viability. The projects are/aren’t listed in order, but part of the work with Timmons will be to help the county create a timeline and cost for the potential projects, Straub explained.

In presenting the plan last month to the board of supervisors, she outlined six proposed projects with very rough cost estimates, revenue potential and annual operating expenses, steps to completion and other comparable facilities or projects.

The Timmons Group contract is to help refine estimates included in the initial presentation and flesh out locations, ideas and concepts, Straub said.

Some of the items listed have been discussed before, while others are new proposals.

Project 1 is proposed recreation center adjacent to the new public works facility, that would include a gymnasium with basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts, a multipurpose room for gymnastics, archery or other activities, multiple classrooms and office space for parks and rec staff. Preliminary estimates suggest a cost estimate of $3.5 million with annual operating expenses of approximately $105,000 and annual potential revenue of $180,000 or more. Comparable facilities include the Betty Queen Center in Louisa and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation PATH Rec and Fitness Center in Culpeper.

Project 2 is development of the Mountain Track Road Park and its 131 acres of county-owned land. The park could include multi-use hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, a technical disc golf course, shooting sports range and nature center. Expense estimates total approximately $350,000 for site work and facilities, with comparables including Preddy Creek Trails Park in Albemarle, Hoover Ridge Park in Madison and Raptor’s Roost Disc Golf Course at Shenandoah Crossing.

Project 3 proposes repurposing the reclaimed Gardner’s Scrap Metal lot on Blue Ridge Drive in Orange into a skate park and outdoor basketball court, with possible seasonal activities, including a skate rink or mini-golf. The one-acre property is owned by the Town of Orange and OCPR and town staff previously have discussed its potential use as a recreation site. The one-acre parcel is located between Route 20 Market and the Orange Police Department and within walking distance of Orange County High School.

Potential cost estimates would be $112,000 for a concrete pad (basketball courts) and skate park. Comparables include the Charlottesville Skate Park and Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper, among others.

Project 4 is the development of the Skydog Orange Dog Park adjacent to Booster Park and behind the Orange County Airport. The proposed park could feature four, rotatable fields for both large dogs and small, with a central sitting area between. Preliminary estimated costs range from $52,000 with donations and fundraising to $190,000 without. Comparables include the Louisa County Bark Park, Azalea Dog Park in Charlottesville and Fredericksburg Dog Park.

Project 5 on the proposed list considers development of the Unionville Park area, which includes the county’s collection site and adjacent baseball field and East Orange Ruritan Building. Additionally, the county recently acquired a picnic shelter across Route 20 next to the Unionville Dollar General, which will soon be open to citizens for use as a shelter rental park. In addition to the existing footprint of the two parcels, which total approximately six acres, other nearby property may be available for purchase. The park area’s potential include playground, community cannery and additional athletic field potential, among other uses. The Barboursville Community Park is the closest comparable facility.

Project 6 identifies four areas on 158 acres adjacent to Locust Grove Middle School on Flat Run Road. The property currently has a number of amenities under the authority of OCPR, including a baseball field, multipurpose field, sand volleyball court and tennis courts. Much of the remaining property is undeveloped woodland. Potential amenities include walking trails, playground area, pickleball courts and additional athletic fields.

The board unanimously approved the contract with Timmons to analyze each site and develop a conceptual plan.

Straub said county staff is still considering how best to engage the public in the proposed park plan moving forward, adding, “We are grateful for the board’s support of this work and look forward to presenting a revised version soon.”

