County commends Compton for airport contributions

Once he was done with high school, Compton headed off to Richmond Professional Institute to study business and was drafted into the Army in 1958. Fortunately, he says, a number of the bases where he was stationed had planes, so he was able to maintain his aviation enthusiasm in the service.

Once he was discharged, he continued his aviation education on the GI Bill, returned to Orange and purchased his first airplane.

“I’ve owned an airplane since the early 1960’s,” he says. “The model I have now is a 1985 model and I’ve had it since 1987.”

Even though he had a plane, there was no place to store it at the Orange County Airport.

“I was working for the National Bank of Orange, and the president—Pete Austin, was a retired Air Force Colonel and he was very instrumental in getting things done at the airport.”

In an effort to construct the first hangar, Compton and 49 others signed a promissory note to build the first airport hangar in 1969 at a cost of $300,000.

Compton later left the bank and started his own insurance agency, which he operated for 37 years before selling it in 2000.