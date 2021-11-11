County changes regs, definition of accessory apartments

District 2 Supervisor Jim White expressed concerns that the setback regulations could be interpreted in different ways and could create unintended consequences.

County attorney Tom Lacheney said the more specific interpretation always prevails over the less specific one.

“I just want to point out that it’s potentially a quite restrictive addition,” White said, regarding the setback requirements. “Maybe we need it, maybe it’s necessary.”

District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall said the larger the accessory structure is, the more necessary the setback is. “If you go up to 800 square feet it’s not so necessary, but if it’s unlimited amount of square feet, I think you should be more restrictive [in the setbacks].”

“I think that’s right,” White agreed, again reiterating his concerns about unintended consequences once the change is put into practice. “It’s just I can envision a couple of properties, let’s say in my district, where there was a desire to put an accessory apartment on there. The place it should go is very close to the property line. I’m not sure you can, because you have wells, septic things that you have to be away from. So I it’s just a concern.”