County broadband network, subscriber base continues to grow

Foster said he hopes recently distributed federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will further stimulate construction.

Additionally, the county is applying for a Department of Commerce grant and will take another crack at accessing Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant funds. The county previously applied in 2019 but was not selected.

Foster feels the county’s prospects are much stronger this funding cycle, given the county’s investment and progress since it last applied.

“The broadband authority has set a goal for universal broadband coverage throughout the county by 2025,” Foster said. “To achieve this goal, we will need outside funding sources.”

Foster said the Department of Commerce grant will favorably consider applications with in-kind contributions (county-laid fiber) and government or cooperative-owned networks.

Meanwhile, this year’s round of VATI grants allow public broadband authorities to apply directly without a private sector partner.

In the meantime, contractors continue to lay fiber and connect homes.