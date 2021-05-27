County awards landfill contract

The cell to be constructed comprises 9.64 acres and is situated between the currently active cell 1 and the landfill scale, building and recycling center near Porter Road. Collectively, there are more than 150 acres at the landfill, which has been operating since 2013. The previous landfill—on adjacent property—closed in 2012.

Assistant Orange County Administrator for Operations, Kurt Hildebrand, said the current landfill initially was expected to serve the county for 38 years, but may end up lasting longer, based on the volume of solid waste deposited.

Approximately 85 tons of trash are deposited daily in the landfill, including refuse from the towns of Orange and Gordonsville. It costs approximately $2.5 million to operate.

Hildebrand said the current cell is filling up but it cannot be filled to capacity because the landfill is constructed as a pyramid. Cell 2 will be an adjacent base block to the pyramid and future cells will complete that base before building vertically. He said cell 1 has exceeded its life expectancy by more than one-and-a-half times because of an unexpectedly good “compaction rate.”

“If it doesn’t compact well, you’ll have a big hill in a short time,” Hildebrand explained.