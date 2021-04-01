County approves VFW Hall rezoning

When the Gordonsville VFW hall first went on the market four years ago, area native John Craig saw potential in the six-acre property on the edge of town.
He texted business partner Andre Xavier, who with Craig founded Hop On Cville, a Charlottesville-based winery tour service, and suggested it was perfect spot to put a craft brewery.
“We already had the Barboursville route and were coming out this way, to Gordonsville and Keswick,” Craig said. “We were looking for space for a brewery to complement what we do.”
When the price of the property dropped earlier this year, they made an offer and applied for a rezoning permit.
“COVID was the real pushing point,” Craig said. “We saw a lot of our most popular places struggle because of a lack of outdoor space. We thought now would be a good time to get in and build it from the ground up.”
With physical distancing and outdoor seating and gathering areas the new normal, the largely open VFW property yielded plenty of possibilities.
Xavier and Craig submitted a rezoning application to down-zone the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7638 from General Residential (R2) to Agricultural (A) for a pick-your-operation, craft brewery and farm winery.
In their project narrative, Xavier and Craig lament the disrepair that has befallen the “iconic” VFW post, and hoped to leverage their experience in the hospitality industry to bring the property back to life by, “redirecting its purpose with a dedication to agriculture and greenspace.”
The property on Route 231 south heading toward Keswick, includes the post building, an outdoor pavilion, concession stand, baseball field and parking lot. Their rezoning application indicated they planned to maintain the existing structures and ball field, while adding cold storage and production space. The grassy pasture behind the hall would be turned into cultivated agricultural space with multiple outdoor seating areas, rows of pick-your-own berries and scattered fruit trees. Walking trails will wind throughout the property and the existing forested areas would remain.
The applicants proferred to eliminate a number of by-right and special uses permitted within agricultural zoning in an effort to mitigate the project’s impact in what is mostly a residential neighborhood.
Most notably, those include not keeping livestock on the property, nor a retail store not exceeding 4,000 square-feet, nor a farm stand greater than 1,000 square feet. They also voluntarily proffered the site would not be used as a campground or recreational vehicle park, a fairground or for agricultural or outdoor power equipment sales or service.
The Orange County Planning Commission unanimously supported the rezoning application and recommended approval to the board of supervisors.
Last week, the board closed its public hearing on the application, having received only one citizen comment.
Philip Strange, whose land borders the subject property, offered no objection to the rezoning, but requested a 10 p.m. closing time due to noise concerns.
The VFW property sits among dozens of single-family homes on West Gordon Avenue.
In discussing the application at last Tuesday’s board meeting, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson, who represents the Gordonsville area, asked Craig about the 10 p.m. request.
“For proper events, like a wedding, we wouldn’t particularly love to have a cap, but in the state of Virginia, a craft brewery cannot be open past midnight,” he said. However, under normal operating hours, the business wouldn’t be open past 10 p.m., he said. The only exception would be a private event, in which case closing time would be midnight, per state code. In those instances, he said outdoor gathering and music would move indoors at 10 p.m., mitigating late-night noise concerns.
“That 10 to midnight would only be for special, private events, such as a wedding,” he said. “Any outdoor music or anything outside would be inside by 10 p.m.”
Johnson said he was comfortable with that and made a motion to approve the rezoning. It passed 4-0 (District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall was absent).
Following the approval, Craig and Xavier said they anticipated opening their new venture, Patch Brewing Co., in mid-to-late September before tackling bigger renovations during the winter months.
“The building is pretty sturdy,” Xavier said. “The major things we’d be doing first is updating the décor and making the space indoor much more modern.”
Bars and a tap-room system will be added, starting with one barrel and growing to a seven-barrel system.
“The winter is the slow part of our year, so we’ll close then and do the improvements we need to do,” Craig added.
The business partners plan to keep the property’s baseball field intact and are interested in teaming up with a local league to help maintain the field for active use.
The nearby pavilion would be refurbished to include an outdoor bar, seating and fire pits, Xavier said.
As the property sits at the edge of town, Craig said he and Xavier wanted the property to be a nice gateway entrance to Gordonsville. They plan to install a black-board farm fence in front of the property, with additional plantings to enhance the property’s curb appeal.
“We’re really excited to be in Gordonsville,” Xavier said, suggesting the area had untapped tourism potential.
“We believe with our coming to town, we should be able to turn it into more of a destination for families,” he said. “It’s in a good geographic location to become a major destination.”
Craig said the pending opening of the downtown Ice House Brewery only should help Patch Brewing Co.
“If they come to town for one of the craft breweries, they’re going to want to check out the other one,” he noted.
“Gordonsville has always valued its relationship with Hop On through the visitors that they bring to our beautiful town and the surrounding area,” Gordonsville Town Council member Ron Brooks said. “We are very excited about their next chapter through Patch Brewing Co. and look forward to working with them. Patch Brewing is a win for the Town of Gordonsville and Orange County as a whole.”
Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall shared similar sentiments.
“The VFW property has been a prominent fixture in the Gordonsville community for many, many years. We are very excited that the Patch Brewing Company’s application has been successful at the county level, so that they can build their agritourism venue there,” Kendall said. “Even though it’s right outside of town, it’s going to greatly benefit Gordonsville in the broader region because it will attract folks to town and to the community. They will be able to visit Gordonsville and patronize many of our wonderful shops and businesses. Of course, we have several new businesses on the horizon with Champion Ice House and East of Maui Coffee coming. This is really a win-win for all of us. It’ll be great for the county. It’ll be great for Gordonsville. We can’t wait for them to open.”