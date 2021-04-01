County approves VFW Hall rezoning

“Gordonsville has always valued its relationship with Hop On through the visitors that they bring to our beautiful town and the surrounding area,” Gordonsville Town Council member Ron Brooks said. “We are very excited about their next chapter through Patch Brewing Co. and look forward to working with them. Patch Brewing is a win for the Town of Gordonsville and Orange County as a whole.”

“The VFW property has been a prominent fixture in the Gordonsville community for many, many years. We are very excited that the Patch Brewing Company’s application has been successful at the county level, so that they can build their agritourism venue there,” Kendall said. “Even though it’s right outside of town, it’s going to greatly benefit Gordonsville in the broader region because it will attract folks to town and to the community. They will be able to visit Gordonsville and patronize many of our wonderful shops and businesses. Of course, we have several new businesses on the horizon with Champion Ice House and East of Maui Coffee coming. This is really a win-win for all of us. It’ll be great for the county. It’ll be great for Gordonsville. We can’t wait for them to open.”