County approves new school resources officers

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an expansion of the school resource officer program to include an officer at each school, at the Taylor Education Administration Complex and an additional officer to cover any absences.

The eight additional positions would complement the three existing officers and cost $1.12 million initially, with annual recurring costs of $621,484.

“Due to recent events, a lot of concerns have been expressed by public officials and citizens about school safety,” Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees said. As such, Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Chair Mark Johnson convened a meeting with Orange County School Board Chair Sherrie Page, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos and county staff to discuss current and potential staffing levels.

Currently, there are school resource officers (SRO) are assigned to the county’s two middle schools and Orange County High School. One of those positions is a sergeant, who supervises the other two deputies. Additionally, the sheriff’s office requires all field units to patrol at schools not covered by SROs. When a SRO is absent, other deputies from civil process, patrol, administration or animal control provide coverage as available. However, that level of coverage is limited by schedule and other preexisting duties and responsibilities.

Following that discussion, “Where we ended up was a recommendation to hire an additional eight school resource officers with one officer assigned to every school,” Voorhees explained to the board last Tuesday.

There are nine public schools in the county—with six primary and elementary level buildings, two middle schools and the high school.

The initial start-up costs for the positions ($1,120,092) would be appropriated from the general fund balance for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That balance totaled more than $5.3 million, though the board earlier made a $3 million, one-time appropriation to the county’s broadband expansion project. Absent the funds for the SRO program, $1,170,440 would remain in the fund.

Initial costs would include not only salaries and benefits, but also uniforms, ballistic vests, firearms, tasers, body cameras, mobile and portable radios, laptops, cell phones and vehicles totaling $137,827 per officer. Annual recurring costs after initial outfitting would drop to $75,502 per officer annually.

In the staff report submitted to the board for consideration at last week’s meeting, it noted during the summer months, on school holidays or any other time school is not in session, the SROs would be “regular” sheriff’s deputies assigned at the sheriff’s discretion.

Ideally, the officers would have some level of experience, as the sheriff noted he’d prefer not to have unseasoned officers serving in that role.

District 2 Supervisor Jim White inquired about the timing of the proposal, asking if the officers would be available by the Aug. 10 start of the 2022-23 school year?

Sheriff Amos indicated that might be unlikely. However, he said two existing deputies were interested in transitioning into that role, thus there likely would be five SROs at the start of the school year. Filling the other positions, he said would be done as suitable candidates are available.

“I’d love to be able to implement it by Aug. 10, but I don’t know if we’ll have full staffing,” the sheriff said. “Hopefully we’ll have more coming in by then. We’ll do it as we get them.”

“My real point was, as we announced this, I think it’s important to give people some vision of when this is going to happen and how it’s going to happen,” White said.

Amos noted that while his department should be able to outfit SROs sufficiently, acquiring vehicles is an ongoing challenge.

“We’re having trouble getting cars now,” he said. “Dodge actually canceled our order from last year, but Maj. [Mike] LaCasse has come up with another plan to get cars this year.”

District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier acknowledged the board has discussed this topic previously and decided this wasn’t the route it would pursue.

“But with what’s happened over the past year or so, it’s become evident that there’s really no other choice,” he said. “It’s not something that we just said, ‘oh, yeah, because something happened, we’re going to do it.’ It’s a cumulative effect. And I know that that’s my reason for supporting this. We’ve gotten to that point. We’ve had discussions for a number of year. We’ve just gotten there, finally.”

Additionally, White noted that there were some capital improvements required at the school building level to support the addition of school resource officers stationed at each school.

“There are some physical plant issues that need to be addressed in some of the schools and we need to recognize that that has to be part of this as well,” White said.

Crozier made the motion to approve the recommended eight new SROs and it passed unanimously.

