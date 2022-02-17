County approves final voting districts

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Five months after it first started publicly discussing countywide redistricting, the Orange County Board of Supervisors was able to finalize the redistribution of its 36,120 citizens.

At a brief public hearing last Tuesday with no speakers, the board unanimously approved its redistricting plan, following the 2020 decennial census.

Initially, the board had approved a redistricting plan, modified precincts and polling locations in early December, but when the statewide redistricting commission released its plan in late December, the county found its plan somewhat at odds.

When the Virginia Redistricting Commission finished drawing the state’s 100 districts for the Virginia House of Delegates, Orange County found itself split between the new 62nd and 63rd districts. The county’s western half was apportioned to the 62nd District—with Greene, Madison and part of Culpeper counties, while the eastern half of Orange was part of the 63rd District—with Spotsylvania County.

When the new state map was overlaid on the new local districts, county officials found that precincts within District 2 and District 3 were split between the two house of delegates’ districts—which is not permissible by state law.

There were no issues with the county’s new district boundaries, only the precincts split between state districts.

In particular, District 2 West and District 3 East were split between the two house districts.

As such, county staff reconfigured those precincts to incorporate them wholly within one district or another, and in doing so, create an additional precinct for the Town of Orange.

The new dividing line for District 2 West is Route 522—which also marks the boundary between the 62nd and 63rd house districts. District 3 will include three precincts—the Town of Orange, District 3 West and District 3 East, with Mount Sharon Road serving as the boundary line—as it does on the house district map. Those east of 522 and Mount Sharon Road will be in the 63rd House of Delegates’ district with western Spotsylvania County, while those west of those lines will be in the 62nd, with the county’s neighbors to the west and north.

Town of Orange residents would still vote at Prospect Heights Middle School and District 3 East will continue to vote at Unionville Elementary School. District 3 West voters will vote at the Orange County Airport. District 2 West voters will still vote at Lightfoot Elementary School and District 2 East voters will continue to cast ballots at the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department.

In brief comments following the public hearing last week, District 2 Supervisor Jim White noted, “I hope this is the last time we have to visit this.”

The only remaining step before final implementation of the new plan is approval from the Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Once the state signs off on the county’s plan, Orange County Director of Elections and Registrar, Donna Harpold, said the new informational will be uploaded into the voter registration system so voters can be assigned accordingly. Following that, each voter will be notified with updated voting cards.