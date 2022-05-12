County approves $130 million consolidated budget

From staff reports

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the 2022-23 tax schedule and budget at its April 26 meeting, including $3 million to support the county’s Fiberlync broadband service.

The $130,694,225 consolidated budget reflects an increase of $8,668,701, or 7.1% more than the previous year’s budget ,according to deputy county administrator Glenda Bradley.

Initially, the board had considered and held a public hearing on a proposed $127 million budget. At the conclusion of the public hearing, District 2 Supervisor Jim White suggested the board consider including an additional $3 million from the general fund balance in the 2022-23 budget to support the county’s broadband network construction.

In discussing the proposal at the April 26 meeting, District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame asked if the money could be offered as a loan to FiberLync, since it had not previously been supported through the county’s general fund—a particular point of pride.

Both White and District 1 Supervisor and board chair Mark Johnson said the $3 million would be for capital expenditures only—to further expand the broadband network—not operational support.

According to chief deputy clerk Alyson Simpson, eventually the board reached consensus that FiberLync would ultimately contribute to the county’s general fund once the network build-out was completed and only routine maintenance of the network was necessary.

The adopted budget is funded by a real estate tax rate that remained $0.61 per $100 of assessed value. The county real estate tax rate has not increased in eight years. Additionally, the board approved a recommended reduction in the in the personal property tax rate for automobiles and trucks (from $3.75 to $3.50), as values across the board have increased.

However, the board approved a $0.03 increase in the county’s fire and EMS levy (from $0.11 to $0.14 per $100 of assessed value). The increase, the first since the dedicated levy was enacted two years ago, would help offset operational costs for volunteer fire and EMS organizations, support capital equipment replacement, the increased cost for a fifth county EMS unit, in addition to debt service on equipment, the county’s new public safety building and the new public radio communication system.

The only other proposed tax rate change is to increase the tax on mobile homes (from $0.72 to $0.75), effectively applying the fire and EMS levy increase to mobile homes that are taxed like personal property but act as real estate.

The approved budget includes nearly $62 million in school funding—representing a nearly $6 million increase. It includes nearly $28.5 million in the general fund and more than $7.6 million in fire and EMS.

Schools comprise approximately 55% of the consolidated budget, with the general fund making up about 22%. Fire and EMS expenditures account for 6%. Debt service on schools and county projects accounts for about 8%—or approximately $10 million.