County approves $0.12 tax per pack on cigarettes

“There’s some difficulty in predicting the ebb and flow on this,” county administrator Ted Voorhees acknowledged. “An effort was made to predict the cigarette sales on a per capita basis in our region, which generated an estimated revenue for Orange County of just over $300,000. But we don’t really have a great way of verifying that until we actually see how tax rates impact sales.”

“I think that the concern is that there could be some diminishment. But on the other hand, if everyone in the region’s charging a tax, then that demand probably will even out across the region,” Voorhees added. “We haven’t had a cigarette tax regionwide before so it remains to be seen exactly what would happen. As it stands now, there are cigarette taxes in the towns in Orange County and in the city of Charlottesville. There are no county taxes. We’ll just have to understand that those dynamics are in place, but should this pass, we will be joining the adjacent counties and so that choice to move to non-tax jurisdictions will be diminished.”