County approves $0.12 tax per pack on cigarettes

By Jeff Poole
Editor
All cigarette sales in Orange County will be subject to at least a $0.12 per-pack tax after a decision last month by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Following a public hearing at its Dec. 21 meeting, the board agreed to enact the new tax, mirroring the current cigarette tax collected by stores in the Town of Orange. The Town of Gordonsville collects $0.20 per pack.
Until new General Assembly legislation took effect July 1, 2021, only towns and cities had been permitted to levy cigarette taxes. The state of Virginia already collects $0.60 per pack, as do the towns of Gordonsville and Orange. The county tax does not apply to cigarettes sold within the two towns.
In order for the county to collect taxes, it must be part of a regional taxing board comprised of at least six localities. Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Nelson, and Augusta counties are working with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) on the recently created Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board.
While each county participating in the regional board can establish its own tax rate, it cannot collect more than $0.40 per pack of cigarettes.
At its Dec. 21 meeting, the board initially considered the $0.40 per-pack rate—essentially a $0.02 tax per cigarette in a traditional 20-cigarette pack.
Initial estimates suggested the county could collect up to $300,000 annually from the tax.
But District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall questioned that figure.
“There’s some difficulty in predicting the ebb and flow on this,” county administrator Ted Voorhees acknowledged. “An effort was made to predict the cigarette sales on a per capita basis in our region, which generated an estimated revenue for Orange County of just over $300,000. But we don’t really have a great way of verifying that until we actually see how tax rates impact sales.”
“Basically, we don’t know how sales will be affected by this step, though it could be a negative number,” Marshall offered.
“I think that the concern is that there could be some diminishment. But on the other hand, if everyone in the region’s charging a tax, then that demand probably will even out across the region,” Voorhees added. “We haven’t had a cigarette tax regionwide before so it remains to be seen exactly what would happen. As it stands now, there are cigarette taxes in the towns in Orange County and in the city of Charlottesville. There are no county taxes. We’ll just have to understand that those dynamics are in place, but should this pass, we will be joining the adjacent counties and so that choice to move to non-tax jurisdictions will be diminished.”
Voorhees explained the tax gets paid from the distributor when the distributor passes the stamped cigarettes to the retailer. Retailers would be granted a 90-day window to allow them to sell existing inventory before being required to have stamped packs of cigarettes in stock.
“We’re trying to make it as flexible to the retailers as we can,” Voorhees noted.
Once the public hearing was opened, one speaker—Adam Bryington, owner of Edwards Store in Rhoadesville—had signed up to speak.
I just don’t feel like, as a tax, it’s fair,” he said. “Me, personally, I don’t smoke. It’s not going to affect me. But I don’t think as an overall tax, I do not believe it to be a fair tax.”
Bryington said he initially thought the tax would hurt his business, but, in researching the topic further, determined it likely would not. However, he believed the tax would disproportionately affect poorer people.
“It looks like about 25% of the smokers in in our country are at or below the poverty level. Once you reach the $100,000 a year threshold for family income, it drops to 8%,” he said. “Taking that into account, if you have a husband and wife who are a household of two, and they living at the poverty level, which is I believe set up at $17,420 a year, at two cents a cigarette which is 40 cents a pack, in a two-pack-a-day habit, that comes up to a tax to the county of $584 on that family that is 3.5 % of their total income. That’s a lot.”
Bryington suggested those families likely would cut back on other family necessities instead, suggesting the board consider a lesser amount than the $0.40 maximum proposed.
“The Town of Orange is 12 cents a pack tax, but to have the county tax at 40 cents seems like quite a jump,” he concluded.
With no other speakers at the hearing, District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame made a motion to approve the ordinance as presented—with a $0.40 per-pack tax.
District 2 Supervisor Jim White seconded the motion for discussion.
“I’m not particularly worried about the revenue,” Frame said. “If there’s any discouraging of smoking, especially young people getting started, it wouldn’t bother me if this was revenue-neutral.”
White inquired about the level of flexibility afforded the counties participating in the regional taxing board.
“How would you characterize the ability of individual counties to set separate rates?” he asked Voorhees. “I know there was some push to try to develop some consistency. I have been concerned about a rate that was significantly different from, particularly, the Town of Orange.”
Voorhees said there had been discussion about establishing a regional rate to minimize the incentive for smokers to change their purchasing behavior based on one jurisdiction’s tax being less than another’s. Still, he noted, the decision to establish each county’s tax was a purely local decision.
Greene, Madison, Albemarle and Fluvanna, as well as the Town of Madison were proceeding with $0.40 per-pack taxes. Augusta County chose to begin at $0.15, he added.
Marshall said $0.40 seemed pretty drastic, particularly in the current economic climate, suggesting a lower rate to create level competition between county and town businesses.
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson suggested town cigarette taxes were established based on the fact that, until recently, county taxes on cigarettes were not permitted.
“I’m reasonably certain that if the surrounding counties go to higher rates, the town will follow suit. They just they didn’t want to put their stores at too much disadvantage,” he said.
After some further discussion, the board voted on the motion to approve the addition of the $0.40 tax. It failed, 4-1, with Frame the only supporter.
Following the failed motion, White offered a motion to enact a $0.12 tax, matching the current Town of Orange tax. Marshall seconded the motion, which passed 4-1, with Frame dissenting.
“All of us are reluctant to do this because, as is often the case, you’re trying to balance things that have negative consequences and negative impacts,” White offered following his vote. “I think we should start the process and evaluate it on an annual basis.”
Crozier suggested the board members solicit feedback from county-based retailers over the coming year to determine if there’s been an adverse or positive effect on their businesses as a result of the tax.
“In a year, we can reevaluate it and see where we’re at,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s happy with this, but it’s hopefully the best compromise.”