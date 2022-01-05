County announces warming centers open

Orange County announced it has two warming centers open today, Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The warming centers will not provide food, medical attention, cots or blankets. Those who visit the shelters should bring their own blankets and medication if needed. No animals are permitted unless they are accompanied with a valid service animal certification. Masks and social distancing are required.
Thousands throughout Central Virginia remain without power after Monday's snowstorm dropped nearly a foot of snow across the region.
Warming sites are:
- Locust Grove Elementary, 31208 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, VA
- Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department, 301 E Baker Street, Gordonsville, VA
If you have questions regarding a warming center, call 540-672-1900.