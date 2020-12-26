County announces third round of Bounce Back business grants

Orange County has announced a third round of its Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant program, aimed to provide immediate relief to small business owners, private schools, and non-profits throughout the County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant will offer grants up to $10,000 to qualified businesses and organizations and is funded directly by Orange County.

Similar to the past two rounds, Community Investment Collaborative (CIC), a non-profit organization, will administer the program on behalf of Orange County. Interested business owners and organizations with up to 100 employees are encouraged to start the grant process immediately by completing the required online interest form at https://forms.gle/cRTNq8TaeqxnfCDv9.

County staff will utilize the interest forms to communicate directly with businesses and organizations regarding the grant application. The grant application process will open on Monday, January 4, 2021 and will close on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:59 pm EST.

For a full overview of the program, please visit https://www.thinkorangeva.com/covid19-resources.

For more information, \contact the Orange County Economic Development Department at (540) 672-1238.